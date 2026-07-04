Top Colts of 2026: Band of Unsung Heroes Combine for No. 23 Spot

The Indianapolis Colts are naturally headlined by their most exciting and impactful players, those who typically play a premium position that is oftentimes around the ball, but don't forget about the unsung heroes who play a part in the outcome of each game.

Quarterbacks, pass rushers, and wide receivers are what most young football fans naturally think of when they're talking about their favorites, and/or who they believe are the best players across the league, but those positions, while they undeniably are the biggest factors, aren't the definitive deciders for a game's result.

We're continuing our article series on the projected Top 25 most important Indianapolis Colts of the 2026-27 season, and the No. 23 spot features a band of special teamers who are often disregarded when it comes to overall impact.

Due to the aforementioned nature of how this third phase of the game is often forgotten when it comes to such value and impact, we're using this opportunity to combine the three key positions of special teams -- placekicker, punter, and long snapper -- for this entry.

Without further ado, let's break down the various backgrounds and outlooks for this underappreciated Colts trio.

Background

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) high-fives Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) after a field goal attempt Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, this band of special teamers has been deemed a trio, and while that will eventually be true, the Colts have a legitimate placekicking competition to get through during training camp.

So, as a result, both competitors -- Spencer Shrader and Blake Grupe -- will be featured throughout this article, given that each has a real chance of earning the Colts' job, whereas the loser is almost guaranteed to earn a starting role elsewhere.

With that being said, let's get into it.

K Spencer Shrader: A Westfield, Indiana native, the Colts' 2024 UDFA kicker burst on the scene in 2025 after taking over for Matt Gay in the offseason. Shrader was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for hitting 13-14 field goal attempts (long of 52 yards) and nailing each of his 12 extra point attempts, both of which combined for a league-leading 51 points at the time.

His impressive start was abruptly cut short during a Week 5 extra point attempt (which he made) against the Las Vegas Raiders when a defender hit him and ultimately tore both his ACL and MCL. Shrader has been kicking since late April and is determined to reclaim his role as the Colts' starting placekicker.

K Blake Grupe: After two strong years as the New Orleans Saints' placekicker to kick off his professional career, a stretch that included a near-perfect showing from the charity strike and a combined 80% average from the field, Grupe's field goal percentage dropped to a league-worst 69.7% rate through 11 games, and he was subsequently cut for such poor performance.

The Colts had pivoted to a familiar face in Michael Badgley following Spencer Shrader's season-ending injury, but after he showed that he cannot be trusted on making the easy ones (85.7% on 21 extra point attempts), the Colts took a shot on Grupe, as he remained a top-tier extra point kicker despite his drop-off from the field.

Grupe indeed rebounded during his late-season run in Indianapolis, going a perfect 11-11 on field goal attempts (long of 60 yards) and 10-10 on extra point attempts, and is now poised to continue his NFL career as a starting placekicker.

P Rigoberto Sanchez: The Colts' longtime punter since Pat McAfee retired ahead of the 2017 regular season, Sanchez has been dependable ever since he took over the starting job. The Colts' 2025 offense was so efficient to start the year that he did not take his first punt attempt until Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, and punted just 44 times throughout the entire season.

Sanchez punted among the least amount of times of all qualifying punters in 2025, but still, his 50% rate of downing punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line was tied for the 3th-best among all punters.

LS Luke Rhodes: I recently broke down why the Colts' long-snapper is so vital to the team's special teams operation, so instead of rehashing that entirely, I'll once again reiterate that Luke Rhodes is the definition of an unsung hero for the third and often forgotten phase. He's a multi-time All-Pro (1 First-Team, 1 Second-Team) at the position and has logged 18 career tackles on punts.

Fourth-year special teams coordinator Brian Mason has improved his unit in each year since joining head coach Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023, and leaning on Rhodes is a big reason why.

Outlook

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are in a fantastic position for the upcoming season when it comes to their special teams outlook.

Not only are they set to benefit from a legitimate kicking competition later this summer, resulting in the best of two strong candidates, but their punting operation is also top-tier, thanks to veterans Rigoberto Sanchez and Luke Rhodes.

The Colts are still looking to find their ideal punt and kick returners, even though wideouts Anthony Gould and Josh Downs have experience there, and they may have found one in seventh-round rookie wide receiver Deion Burks. He'll have to earn his way onto the team's active roster, but if he does, it's likely because he's earned a starting return spot.

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