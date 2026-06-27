Top 25 Indianapolis Colts of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

Last season, the Indianapolis Colts took the league by storm. That is, until injuries derailed their return to relevancy.

Their 8-2 start through ten weeks of the 2025-26 season had folks around the league flabbergasted at what was taking place. This team was written off long before the season had begun, with such disregard being due to their quarterback situation.

Veteran quarterback Daniel Jones was brought in to compete with the Colts' former No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson Sr., and hopefully light a fire under him. But Jones won the summer competition, and what followed shocked everyone.

Daniel Jones led the Colts to their best start since their iconic 14-0 start to the 2009 season, and general manager Chris Ballard went all-in by trading the team's next two first-round picks for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner to strengthen their outlook, but their aforementioned string of injuries is what led to the Colts losing out and going 8-9 after their incredible start.

Now, the Colts are in a make-or-break scenario, as Ballard and Co. are one foot out the door due to years of mediocrity.

Time To Put Up Or Shut Up

Carlie Irsay-Gordon speaks with media Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, during a press conference held at the Indianapolis Colts practice facility. Irsay-Gordon, the co-owner and CEO of the Colts, addressed questions about the team retaining head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said that the sense of urgency 'has never been higher' for Ballard and fourth-year head coach Shane Steichen to kick off the offseason.

"You're right to be frustrated with how the latter part of our season went," Irsay-Gordon said in an opening statement to the team's fanbase during her post-season press conference. "I'm pissed. We are all pissed."

Chris Ballard is entering his tenth season as the Indianapolis Colts' general manager, and he has just one playoff win and zero divisional titles to show for - in the historically inferior AFC South, mind you.

While the Colts are indeed running it back with Daniel Jones at the helm, this is the first time in the Ballard era that they've parted ways with multiple longtime key contributors.

This changing of the guard will no doubt say goodbye to some talented players, but the move is a welcome one after Ballard has shown time and time again that he's too stubborn to admit that the guys he's drafted haven't quite panned out to be what they'd hoped for.

Out with the old ("we like our guys"), and in with the new (aka players catered to the Colts' coordinators).

The New Series

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) reacts with running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and tight end Tyler Warren (84) after catching a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

We're kicking off a new series as we begin previewing the upcoming season: the top 25 Colts of 2026. This article will serve as the hub, and each player in the top 25 will get an individual article breaking down their background, resume, and outlook.

Each of the articles will be linked directly back to this hub, with the ultimate goal being that the series is wrapped up before Colts veterans report to training camp on July 28. Keep in mind that this list is based on projected impact.

Without further ado, let's break down the Colts' Top 25 players by impact for the upcoming season.

Top 25 Colts of 2026

1. Daniel Jones | QB

2. Jonathan Taylor | RB

3. Laiatu Latu | EDGE

4. Sauce Gardner | CB

5. Alec Pierce | WR

6. Bernhard Raimann | LT

7. DeForest Buckner | DT

8. Tyler Warren | TE

9. Quenton Nelson | LG

10. Camryn Bynum | FS

11. Charvarius Ward Sr. | CB

12. CJ Allen | LB

13. Justin Walley | SLCB

14. Matt Goncalves | RG

15. Josh Downs | WR

16. Tanor Bortolini | C

17. A.J. Haulcy | SS

18. Jaylahn Tuimoloau | DE

19. Jalen Travis | RT

20. Grover Stewart | DT

21. Ashton Dulin | WR/ST

22. Arden Key | DE

23. The Specialists | K/P/LS

24. Bryce Boettcher | LB

25. Jalen Farmer | OL

The Colts are largely running it back from a season ago as they'll rely on quarterback Daniel Jones to return to form, but the aforementioned exodus of their longtime key contributors, such as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Kenny Moore II, linebacker Zaire Franklin, and right tackle Braden Smith, will mean numerous players will have to fill the collective void they left.

This list features each of the Colts' top four draft selections, and that's by no accident. The Colts entered the 2026 NFL Draft with glaring needs at various spots, and now they're counting on a heap of rookies and second-year players to pick up the slack in a must-win season.

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