Top Takeaways From Colts' Loss Against Steelers: Is This Team Beyond Saving?

The Indianapolis Colts are back under .500 (2-3) after a 34-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) in Week 5.

The Colts continued their poor history playing in Pittsburgh, with this loss marking their sixth consecutive road loss to the Steelers.

Perhaps you could chalk this loss up to fate, given that the Colts haven't left Pittsburgh victorious since Peyton Manning was leading the charge, but this loss in particular felt more like a Chris Ballard-era loss than anything else.

Indianapolis looks like the same disappointing product that Ballard and Co. have churned out throughout their tenure, and I'm breaking down why the Colts' most recent loss in Pittsburgh is more of an indictment of the regime's culture, or lack thereof, than anything else.

Passing Game Has Handicapped Offense

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts' offense has been average so far in 2026, and that's not what you want to see from a team whose head coach is in year four of overhauling that side of the ball.

Head coach Shane Steichen has been deemed one of the NFL's top offensive minds since he became an offensive coordinator, but his on-field product continues to leave a lot to be desired.

Steichen finally found his ideal quarterback in Daniel Jones to lead the Colts, but their offensive marriage has taken a drastic step back in their second season together.

The rushing attack has been underwhelming, the passing game ineffective, and as a result, the Colts have been trying to climb out of deficits they've helped create, as opposed to hanging onto leads they've established.

The Colts have been looking to reclaim their early-season efficiency from 2025, but too often, they have looked like a shell of themselves.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones's lack of ball security has been a big reason the Colts' offense has been so inconsistent.

Jones and Co. did not turn the ball over against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was a much-needed change of pace after the first four weeks, though they struggled in areas they've otherwise excelled in.

The Colts proved to be one of the most efficient red zone-scoring offenses through four weeks of play, but they took a step back in Pittsburgh.

Jones and Co. were just 1-3 on red zone opportunities against the Steelers, and stalling drives overall resulted in five (successful) field goal attempts from Spencer Shrader.

The Colts' offense scored just one touchdown against the Steelers, and now Shrader has accounted for 59% of the team's overall points output over the past three games.

Indianapolis' revolving door of subpar passcatchers has forced Daniel Jones to either hit tight end Tyler Warren in the flats, force-feed Josh Downs whenever the opportunity arises, or turn to longtime veteran Laquon Treadwell when the rough gets going.

Not having Alec Pierce has given us a Colts offense that features no legitimate downfield threat, and even though Indianapolis has tried to put a band-aid on said issue by signing veteran free agent Darius Slayton, injuries have thwarted their attempts altogether.

With a shrunken field to work with through the air, Jones and Co. have faced box-heavy opposing defenses who have made stopping running back Jonathan Taylor their top priority, and it's working.

Taylor did find success in Week 4 against the Commanders, rushing for 4.8 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns on the ground, but too often, he has been kept at bay.

Jonathan Taylor has averaged less than four yards per carry in three of the Colts' five games so far in 2026, and has yet to notch a 100-yard rushing game.

Regardless of whose offensive scheme the Colts are working with, the offense has run through Jonathan Taylor in each of the six seasons since he was drafted in 2020.

If general manager Chris Ballard and Co. want to finally right the ship they've sunk on numerous occasions, opening up the offense with legitimate passcatchers is a must, though that now seems like an impossible task as we inch closer toward the trade deadline.

Defense Is Average At Best

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lou Anarumo's Colts defense started off the 2026 campaign on a horrific note as they allowed the second-most yards of an NFL team through two games (1,029), but they started to trend upward after back-to-back wins in Weeks 3 and 4, two performances where they allowed just 540 total yards.

However, those two recent showings in question were also against two of the league's worst offenses.

The Colts beat up on an already uninspired Texans offense in Week 3, and their matchup saw Houston without their top two receiving options.

It was an even more lopsided matchup against the Commanders, as both top quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, were unavailable for the majority of the contest. Not only that, but Washington was also without their top receiving option in veteran wideout Terry McLaurin.

The Colts' defense allowed 352 yards of offense and 34 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, and they now look much closer to the first two-week version of themselves, as opposed to the latter half that had at least handled opposing offenses.

Expecting the Colts' defense to fully rebound after the opposing offenses they faced was never the right mindset, and their performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers reminded us why.

The linebacker room is full of subpar players, the secondary is comprised of strong coverage defenders but lacks playmakers, and the pass rush looks as nonexistent as it has throughout general manager Chris Ballard's tenure.

Chris Ballard Era Has Run Its Course

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anyone with a semblance of a pulse on the state of the Colts understands that this has been the case for the better part of the 2020s, but Chris Ballard's roster construction has reared its ugly head, perhaps more than thought possible.

The Indianapolis Colts entered their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 2-2 record after putting together back-to-back wins against the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.

However, despite establishing a small winning streak to even up their overall record, the Colts look as lost as they have under general manager Chris Ballard.

We are in year ten of the experiment, and a lack of enthusiasm and effort remains at the forefront of issues stemming from Ballard's reign.

Whenever there's been an inkling of adversity coming this era's way, the Colts have sat down and accepted their fate.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, these issues have once again reared their ugly head.

For example, the Steelers had history and prep time on their side entering Week 5's matchup. The Colts have failed to win in Pittsburgh since 2008, and the Steelers had ten days of rest going into it thanks to playing Thursday Night Football the week prior, while the Colts had a short turnaround after playing overseas.

Any other team may get the benefit of the doubt, but this regime is far past the art of excuses.

Indianapolis Colts Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon famously emphasized that general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen, and the rest of this regime are entering 2026 with a sense of urgency that has never been higher.

But through five weeks, any outsider would not see this version of the Colts as looking any different than they have for the past decade.

The Colts continue to seem destined for mediocrity, with their alleged playoff aspirations feeling like wishful thinking more than a convincing mindset.

It felt as if the Colts needed to at least make the playoffs and/or win the AFC South for Ballard and Co. to make right in the eyes of ownership, but now it seems like even a playoff win won't get the job done - that's how broken this team's outlook feels.

Indianapolis starting the season 2-3, especially with the way it's played out, is by no means shocking.

Honestly, it was expected, but the Colts have shown nothing through five games that suggests we can envision, let alone bank on, a collective rebound, and that should serve as a placeholder grasp of Ballard and Co.'s outlook.

The Indianapolis Colts desperately need to tear their entire operation down to the studs and rebuild, full stop. This franchise needs to be blown up so that it can start anew. There are simply no more glass-half-full perspectives left.