Colts Are Keeping Themselves Alive By Dominating In These Key Areas
In this story:
Despite having as many wins as they have losses, the Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a rocky start to the 2026 regular season.
The 2-2 Colts struggled immensely on defense to start the year, specifically during the team's first two matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, but have since found their footing with back-to-back wins over the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.
However, both the Texans and Commanders sported subpar offensive units, with injuries giving the Colts advantages defensively, so there's reason to believe they'll go back to struggling against more respectable offenses.
Furthermore, the Colts' offense has largely kept them in each of their four games so far in 2026, though inconsistency sprouting from turnovers and a revolving door of pass-catching options has kept them from putting together an efficient operation.
With that said, the Colts have managed to, for the most part, stay competitive through one month of regular-season play thanks to their top-tier execution in a few areas of the game that are typically overlooked.
Without further ado, let's break down the three areas in question where the Colts are raising their overall floor.
game of inches/margins
Red Zone Success
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to replicate their efficient output from a season ago through four weeks of the 2026 regular season, but when they've gotten into the red zone, it's almost a guarantee that they're scoring.
According to Sumer Sports via Locked On Colts' Zach Hicks, the Colts' offense ranks in the following red zone categories entering Week 5:
3rd in total EPA (Expected Points Added)
4th in EPA/play
5th in overall success rate
5th in EPA/pass
4th in pass success rate
3rd in EPA/rush
According to Team Rankings, the Colts rank 6th in the NFL in red zone touchdown rate. Indianapolis is scoring a touchdown on 75% of its red zone trips.
Head coach Shane Steichen's Colts offense doesn't have an issue with scoring in the red zone; they have a problem getting into red zone territory altogether.
They are tied for the 17th-most red zone scoring attempts (3.0 per game) with several teams, which shows that they have untapped potential offensively.
If starting quarterback Daniel Jones can limit his turnovers, and if pass protection gets sorted out, the Colts' offense can begin to unlock its potential.
Special Teams
Fourth-year special teams coordinator Brian Mason has only improved his unit with each year in Indianapolis.
So far in 2026, the Colts' special teams unit looks like one of the best in the entire NFL - and that's without having longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin available for half of their games.
Mason made the impossible decision of choosing between Spencer Shrader and Blake Grupe to become the team's starting kicker before the regular season arrived, and his choice has aged flawlessly.
Spencer Shrader was named the Colts' starting kicker ahead of the season after dominating the team's preseason slate, and he's gotten off to a tremendous start in 2026.
Shrader missed his first kick of the new year, an extra point attempt in the team's season opener, but has been perfect since going 11-for-11 on field goal attempts.
The Colts' kicker has nailed each of his four 50+ yard attempts so far this season, including a 53-yard game-winner against the Houston Texans in Week 3, and the special teams unit as a whole (kickoff, punt, etc.) has been just as effective.
Indianapolis's rookie class has been a strong injection of talent to the special teams unit, with running back Seth McGowan flashing as a kick returner, and defenders Caden Curry and Bryce Boettcher showing up on kickoffs.
The Indianapolis Colts still have some things to clean up if they want to be treated as legitimate playoff contenders, but their special teams operation is not one of them.
Playing Disciplined
The Indianapolis Colts have been the most disciplined team in the NFL through one month of regular-season play.
According to Tru Media analytics via Rotowire's Ian Hartitz, the Colts have been flagged for the fewest penalties on both sides of the ball through four weeks.
There's been plenty to critique so far this season, but playing disciplined football has not been one of them.
If anything, the Colts' disciplined play has been one of the main reasons they're sitting with a 2-2 record entering Week 5.
Football is a game of inches and margins, and the Colts' success in these three areas has allowed them to stay afloat as they iron out their deficiencies on both sides of the ball.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Noah Compton is the Publisher of Indianapolis Colts On SI. Noah is from the Indy area and has been covering the Colts since 2022, including stops at FanSided, The Blue Stable, and SBNation.Follow nerlens_