Colts Are Keeping Themselves Alive By Dominating In These Key Areas

Despite having as many wins as they have losses, the Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a rocky start to the 2026 regular season.

The 2-2 Colts struggled immensely on defense to start the year, specifically during the team's first two matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, but have since found their footing with back-to-back wins over the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.

However, both the Texans and Commanders sported subpar offensive units, with injuries giving the Colts advantages defensively, so there's reason to believe they'll go back to struggling against more respectable offenses.

Furthermore, the Colts' offense has largely kept them in each of their four games so far in 2026, though inconsistency sprouting from turnovers and a revolving door of pass-catching options has kept them from putting together an efficient operation.

With that said, the Colts have managed to, for the most part, stay competitive through one month of regular-season play thanks to their top-tier execution in a few areas of the game that are typically overlooked.

Without further ado, let's break down the three areas in question where the Colts are raising their overall floor.

game of inches/margins

Red Zone Success

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) celebrates with guard Matt Goncalves (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to replicate their efficient output from a season ago through four weeks of the 2026 regular season, but when they've gotten into the red zone, it's almost a guarantee that they're scoring.

According to Sumer Sports via Locked On Colts' Zach Hicks, the Colts' offense ranks in the following red zone categories entering Week 5:

3rd in total EPA (Expected Points Added)

4th in EPA/play

5th in overall success rate

5th in EPA/pass

4th in pass success rate

3rd in EPA/rush

According to Team Rankings, the Colts rank 6th in the NFL in red zone touchdown rate. Indianapolis is scoring a touchdown on 75% of its red zone trips.

Head coach Shane Steichen's Colts offense doesn't have an issue with scoring in the red zone; they have a problem getting into red zone territory altogether.

They are tied for the 17th-most red zone scoring attempts (3.0 per game) with several teams, which shows that they have untapped potential offensively.

If starting quarterback Daniel Jones can limit his turnovers, and if pass protection gets sorted out, the Colts' offense can begin to unlock its potential.

Special Teams

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) reacts after making the game winning field goal against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year special teams coordinator Brian Mason has only improved his unit with each year in Indianapolis.

So far in 2026, the Colts' special teams unit looks like one of the best in the entire NFL - and that's without having longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin available for half of their games.

Mason made the impossible decision of choosing between Spencer Shrader and Blake Grupe to become the team's starting kicker before the regular season arrived, and his choice has aged flawlessly.

Spencer Shrader was named the Colts' starting kicker ahead of the season after dominating the team's preseason slate, and he's gotten off to a tremendous start in 2026.

Shrader missed his first kick of the new year, an extra point attempt in the team's season opener, but has been perfect since going 11-for-11 on field goal attempts.

The Colts' kicker has nailed each of his four 50+ yard attempts so far this season, including a 53-yard game-winner against the Houston Texans in Week 3, and the special teams unit as a whole (kickoff, punt, etc.) has been just as effective.

Indianapolis's rookie class has been a strong injection of talent to the special teams unit, with running back Seth McGowan flashing as a kick returner, and defenders Caden Curry and Bryce Boettcher showing up on kickoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts still have some things to clean up if they want to be treated as legitimate playoff contenders, but their special teams operation is not one of them.

Playing Disciplined

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen talks with officials Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts have been the most disciplined team in the NFL through one month of regular-season play.

According to Tru Media analytics via Rotowire's Ian Hartitz, the Colts have been flagged for the fewest penalties on both sides of the ball through four weeks.

Colts have been flagged for the fewest penalties on offense *and* defense this season pic.twitter.com/1FyN2lIPmo — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 8, 2026

There's been plenty to critique so far this season, but playing disciplined football has not been one of them.

If anything, the Colts' disciplined play has been one of the main reasons they're sitting with a 2-2 record entering Week 5.

Football is a game of inches and margins, and the Colts' success in these three areas has allowed them to stay afloat as they iron out their deficiencies on both sides of the ball.