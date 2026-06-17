Veteran Wideout Labeled as Colts' Biggest Sleeper Breakout Candidate

The Indianapolis Colts are largely running it back on offense from a season ago, with the biggest exception being that of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers as a result of the Colts' moving forward with Alec Pierce as their new WR1. He was the Colts' top target-getter for five of his six seasons in Indianapolis, where he averaged over 100 targets per season.

Pittman Jr.'s departure means that Pierce will inevitably see 100+ targets for the first time during his first season as the focal point of the offense's passing attack, but he won't be the only Colts passcatcher to see an increase in targets.

Second-year tight end Tyler Warren's output was likely to increase even if the Colts somehow retained Michael Pittman Jr., so his continued emergence is by no means flying under the radar.

The Colts' third passcatcher, wide receiver Josh Downs, is the top name to keep an eye out for when it comes to sleeper breakout candidates.

JD2's New Role as WR2

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) looks to move past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Outside of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and right tackle Braden Smith, the Colts are returning their entire starting offense from a season ago.

These two longtime contributors are leaving behind important roles, and CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan deemed wide receiver Josh Downs as the top beneficiary of such turnover.

Some fans will see this prediction as an obvious one, but Downs's expected emergence has been flying under the radar across the rest of the league.

"The Colts freed up 111 targets within their offense after trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Alec Pierce (84 targets last season) will add to his total after inking a four-year, $114 million extension this offseason, Josh Downs will factor into this equation as well. In fact, Downs had 88 targets last season (third most on the team), so it's conceivable that he's earmarked for 100 targets in 2026, setting the stage for a true breakout," Sullivan wrote.

"Downs has been solid throughout the first three years of his career, including a 2024 season in which he logged 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Yet, the 24-year-old is still not recognized by the general public. That could change in 2026 with a larger role expected, along with Daniel Jones back for his second season with the organization."

As Sullivan mentions, Josh Downs has been a steady hand in each of his three seasons with the Colts so far.

Downs especially shined in each of his first two seasons with the Colts, averaging over 100 targets during that stretch, but became a secondary option once Tyler Warren was added to the mix ahead of the 2025 season.

Still, Downs managed 88 targets in a 'down year,' which was still four more than the new sheriff in town, aka the Colts' new WR1, wide receiver Alec Pierce.

This helped Downs maintain a positive mindset throughout the season, and is now a mere footnote in his short career thus far, as he's now poised to continue his upward trajectory entirely. Following the 2026 NFL Draft, Downs was asked if last season's step back in production had frustrated him, and although he acknowledged the difficulties of it, he's more focused on the opportunities that lie ahead.

“It was a little different. My target share went down a little bit and all that. But at the end of the day, you just got to do what you can with what you get. And I feel like new year ahead, a lot of new pieces moved around. We don't have AD (Adonai) Mitchell anymore. We don't have Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.) anymore. So, there's probably more opportunities there for me. So, I'm excited for the new year and to see what happens with it," Downs explained.

The Colts' offense kicked off the 2025 season on a historically efficient run, which was in large part to their balanced passing attack, but at the end of the day, there were ultimately too many mouths to feed. Now that Michael Pittman Jr. is out of the picture entirely, other Colts' passcatchers collectively have big shoes to fill, and fourth-year wide receiver Josh Downs is poised to benefit most from it.

This outlook bodes well for both the Colts and Downs, respectively, as this is a contract year for the young receiver, which means a healthy 2026 campaign would result in a big payday for Downs, while also implying success for the Colts' offense.

Since the Colts are in a make-or-break year, this added hunger for Downs comes at a perfect time. Now, we can only hope that starting quarterback Daniel Jones's impressive rehab process continues trending upward and ultimately returns to form, otherwise Downs and Co. will be faced with the Ballard era challenge of catching passes from multiple quarterbacks in a given season.

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