Colts Already Addressing WR Room After Two Training Camp Practices

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts knew it'd be tough to part ways with longtime wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., but they're already seeing the hypothetical lows play out just two days into training camp.

With newly-minted WR1 Alec Pierce out for the foreseeable future after he entered camp on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List as he continues to work back from his clean-up ankle surgery from earlier this offseason, the Colts have quickly seen what their wide receiver room would look like if either he or Josh Downs were out for any amount of time in the regular season.

The Colts are confident that their top target-getter from the 2025 season, tight end Tyler Warren, will help alleviate such concerns, but they still have work to do at the wide receiver position.

The only newcomers to the room from this past offseason were veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and seventh-round rookie Deion Burks. Indianapolis believes both can become contributors in head coach Shane Steichen's offense, but their acclimation remains to be seen, and they've become addressing the position as a result.

After just two training camp practices, the Colts have addressed the room with a position change, a signing, and a workout of a veteran wideout, and I'm here to break it all down.

Colts Recent Moves at WR

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ben Nikkel (34) rushes up the field Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts have claimed that they're prepared to embrace a committee approach to their opening at WR3.

Longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin has only continued to prove himself as a viable option when called upon, but with his vast amount of special teams duties on his plate, to solely rely on him would be a mistake.

As a result, the Colts have made three moves to the position over the past 48 hours:

Signed: UDFA Liam Clifford

Worked Out: Veteran Chase Claypool

Position Change: Ben Nikkel

Clifford had 42 catches for 530 yards and 3 TDs during his four seasons at Penn State, and Nikkel has just recently made the switch from safety to wide receiver to supplement the team's apparent offensive needs.

When it comes to Nikkel's potential, he managed to haul in a jump ball in 11-on-11 against the third reserve unit, but even then, his individual drills amongst longtime wideouts showed that he will not likely make it as a full-time player.

Meanwhile, Chase Claypool has 175 career receptions for 2,261 receiving yards and 13 TDs, but he hasn't played in a regular-season game since he was with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. He did sign with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2024 season, but a season-ending toe injury ended the experiment before it could begin, and he's been on the outside looking in ever since.

Claypool is still just 28-years-old and worked out for the Green Bay Packers during their minicamp earlier this offseason. He could still eventually sign with the Colts despite leaving Grand Park without a deal, but there's almost no reason to believe he could be of any substance to an NFL team's regular-season output at this point.

Why This String of Moves Doesn't Move the Needle

Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool stands on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the Colts' goal to roll with Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, and Josh Downs are their primary pass-catching trio is understandable on the surface, what lies beneath them on the depth chart is what's concerning.

As mentioned, just one injury to any of these three, and particularly their wide receivers, would result in a disastrous scenario for their passing game. That's not to suggest that losing Warren wouldn't be detrimental, but losing one of their wideouts would mean they'd have only one legitimate option moving forward in a league that often has three on the field at any given point.

It's difficult to go out and find another Michael Pittman Jr., especially at this stage in the offseason, but the Colts have only addressed the position with band-aids and hopeful reclamation projects.

The consensus was much higher on seventh-rounder Deion Burks than where he ended up being drafted, but relying on an unproven rookie to save the day if it comes to it would be malpractice.

Their aforementioned string of moves only confirms that they're looking to improve the very bottom of their wide receiver room, so until they trade for a disgruntled veteran, or sign a proven, dependable option, this is all a moot point.

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