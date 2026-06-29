Jonathan Taylor has been the engine of the Indianapolis Colts' offense since his rookie year in 2020. This continued last year with Taylor amassing 1,585 rushing yards and 20 all-purpose touchdowns.

Without Taylor, this offense operates vastly differently and, honestly, isn't as potent or threatening without the three-time Pro Bowler. All signs indicate the Colts will keep him in the building until he retires.

However, anything can happen in the NFL, and teams can suddenly trade away big-time producers for draft assets and cap savings. Garrett Podell at CBS Sports believes Taylor will be moved this year.

Podell lists the Pittsburgh Steelers as the suitor, reuniting Taylor with his Colts teammate of six seasons, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

"Taylor would give McCarthy the bell-cow back he's missed since Ezekiel Elliott's decline and Tony Pollard's fibula injury in the 2022 postseason while coaching the Cowboys."

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Podell also predicts this trade will happen before the trade deadline this year. He opens his reasoning by noting that this will go down if Indianapolis gets off to a slow start and falls short of early expectations.

I understand why Podell makes this prediction. Taylor is in the final year of his contract and would save Indianapolis $13 million in cap space. Given the short shelf life of star NFL backs, it's fair to say this could happen.

However, I can't foresee or imagine Carlie Irsay-Gordon giving away the Colts' best player. Even if Indy starts slow ahead of the trade deadline, it still doesn't feel plausible.

One may reference Pittman, whom many thought Indianapolis would hold onto for the entirety of his career. Ultimately, he was traded to make cap room to keep Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

Now that Pierce and Jones are locked into contracts, it seems even less likely that the team will trade Taylor.

When we examine the prominent Colts players who are set to hit free agency in 2027, the trio who stand out are DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, and Grover Stewart.

It's assumed Indianapolis will give Nelson a massive deal, but seeing how Buckner and Stewart are each over 30, I wouldn't be surprised if the Colts let them both find new teams next season.

Could the Colts realistically trade Taylor this year to allow more breathing room to re-sign Nelson (or others) next season? Sure.

But Taylor's importance to this franchise is paramount, and it's hard to find another team in the league that relies so much on one player to execute its offense at a high level.

JONATHAN TAYLOR FOR THE WIN. pic.twitter.com/EkhnwY50lO — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

In short, I don't believe Podell's prediction will come true, regardless of how this upcoming season starts for Indianapolis.

Taylor is the lifeblood of what this team can accomplish, and it's been that way for years. Up to this point, Taylor has put up a stellar career with the Colts.

His 7,598 rushing yards are the second-most in Colts history, trailing only Hall of Famer Edgerrin James (9,226). He also has 76 total touchdowns and an impressive 467 first downs.

I firmly believe this franchise will do whatever is possible to retain Taylor for the rest of his NFL career. Unless the wheels completely fall off and he regresses badly, Taylor will remain the fuel of Indy's offensive attack.

Expect the Colts to hold Taylor close to the chest for as long as possible. He's been nothing but extraordinary for the team, and likely will be in 2026.

He's the most valuable player on the team, and I can't imagine the Colts will give away their top talent simply because of a hypothetical tough start to the upcoming campaign.

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