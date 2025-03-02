Commanders Discussed Trading Pro Bowl Defender to Acquire Deebo Samuel From 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick, but could have potentially received a Pro Bowl talent instead for Samuel.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was part of trade discussions between the 49ers and Commanders. Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler, requested a trade from the Commanders earlier this week.
Fowler noted Allen's $16.4M salary in 2025 as a potential reason the Commanders ultimately did not deal Allen to San Francisco. The 49ers could use further help along the interior defensive line, but will also have the opportunity to bring Javon Hargrave back after he missed much of the 2024 season with a torn triceps injury.
David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reported that the 49ers are interested in Allen, but not at his current price tag. The 49ers are notably saving $17.5 million from trading Samuel, and are likely to spend significant money signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension this offseason. Lombardi adds that if the Commanders cut Allen or can acquire him at a more affordable price, the 49ers would likely become interested again.
Outside of potentially acquiring Allen, The Athletic's Dianna Russini noted that the 49ers were trying to get a fourth-round pick back for Samuel, but ultimately settled on a fifth-rounder.
Ultimately, the 49ers did not get their ideal return for a player that was once an All-Pro playmaker for them. But the team will ease some of their cap strain heading into the offseason by moving off Samuel following a down seaosn.