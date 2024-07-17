Analyst Says Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and WR Terry McLaurin Will Score...A Lot
When it comes to wide receivers in Washington Commanders history nobody has had more catches in his first five seasons than Terry McLaurin.
It's highly likely that nobody has had more starting quarterbacks in Commanders history than McLaurin either, especially in his first five years. And that's actually somewhat impressive considering this franchise is the one that coach Joe Gibbs was leading when he became the first to win three Super Bowls with three different starting quarterbacks.
While he leads the franchise in receptions through five seasons of play McLaurin is third in touchdown catches with 25 - which is still good, but the fact he trails Washington running back Charley Taylor despite having 188 more catches at this stage in his career is a clear sign the receiver has been hurt by the rotation of quarterbacks coming through his locker room.
That is a problem general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn believe they've solved this season by bringing in No. 2 overall quarterback Jayden Daniels, and CBS Sports' Emory Hunt agrees.
"I'm expecting a big year for their offense, and McLaurin should be the direct beneficiary of those passes in the end zone."- Emory Hunt, CBS Sports
"If you go back to Ohio State, he was a fifth-year senior, no one really knew about him until (quarterback) Dwayne Haskins - the late great Dwayne Haskins - took the field and we saw the deep ball in play," Hunt says. "You fast forward to now (and) they have another great quarterback prospect in tow in Jayden Daniels. ...One of the best passes that Jayden Daniels throws is that slot fade. I would expect we'll see that a lot this year for Washington. I'm expecting a big year for their offense, and McLaurin should be the direct beneficiary of those passes in the end zone."
Hunt even went as far as to predict eight touchdown passes from Daniels to McLaurin, far exceeding some of the expectations currently set for the duo in 2024.
If Daniels and McLaurin can hit that number it would be a career high scoring output for the receiver and would place him firmly in third place in franchise history in scoring catches through six NFL seasons.
To take second place from Taylor, McLaurin will need 10 touchdown catches this season, and nine to tie.
First place is not realistic as McLaurin currently trails the great Gary Clark by 18 touchdown catches entering his sixth season.
