49ers Brandon Aiyuk and Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Would 'Mesh Well'
Until San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a new deal with his current team or is traded to another the conversation around him isn't going to fade even if the smoke around he and the Washington Commanders has dissipated a bit during the 4th of July festivities.
And last we know Aiyuk is still unhappy about his current situation with the 49ers, that team has yet to budge, and there's a Commanders quarterback who would love to reunite with is old college teammate and still best friend.
But Washington general manager Adam Peters isn't going to get taken advantage of just because he's in his first-year in this saddle. Which makes the waiting game that much longer as its been revealed both sides have talked about a trade, they just haven't settled on terms.
Whether San Francisco GM John Lynch and his former assistant GM Peters are still talking about Aiyuk is unknown, but 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher thinks the fit between player and new team is a real one, and one that brings an extra layer of intrigue to the situation.
READ MORE: Aiyuk 'Wouldn't Mind Playing' For Washington
"If Aiyuk could pick his next team, the Washington Commanders would be at the top of his list."- Marcus Mosher, 33rd Team
"If Aiyuk could pick his next team, the Washington Commanders would be at the top of his list. Jayden Daniels was his quarterback during their time together at Arizona State, and Dan Quinn is a coach players love to play for due to his infectious attitude," Mosher wrote. "The Commanders have a No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin, but Aiyuk’s game would mesh well with him, and their skills don’t overlap. With Kliff Kingsbury running the offense, they are expected to be a wide-open passing attack with three or four receivers on the field at all times. That means there would be plenty of targets and opportunities for both players.
"The Commanders have the second-most cap space in the NFL, and it appears they would welcome a potential trade. Pairing Daniels and Aiyuk together would be a lot of fun, and it would be fascinating to see if Washington can pull it off."
Such a move would cost the Commanders money in the form of a new deal for the receiver, but it would also cost draft capital, something Peters is reluctant to give up as he views the best path ahead for this team is to build through the annual selection meeting.
Still, its hard to imagine Washington landing a player as talented as Aiyuk in next year's draft so spending some capital to ensure they do isn't outside of the realm of possibility.
And if his skills mesh with McLaurin's the way Mosher believes they would it's hard not to get excited about the possibility of the two receivers joining forces to catch passes from a quarterback as dynamic as Daniels could be in the NFL.
With camps set to open in less than three weeks, it'll be a story worth watching as we tick closer to both the 49ers and Washington reconvening to continue building their respective teams.
READ MORE: Commanders Among Top Landing Spots for Aiyuk
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Maryland Senator Speaks About Stadium Issue
• Washington Youth Movement Underway?
• Commanders CB Group Ranked by PFF