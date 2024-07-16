Who Could Washington QB Jayden Daniels Knock Off 2025 Top 10 List?
The Washington Commanders spent the No. 2 overall pick on quarterback Jayden Daniels because they see game-changing potential in him, and envision a future where he might be the savior the franchise has needed for quite some time.
And while there's not a quarterback who takes the league by storm every season, it certainly happens from time to time, just as it did last year with Houston Texans quarterback - and personal friend of the Commanders' new QB - C.J. Stroud.
This year, Stroud took his place among the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks in ESPN's yearly poll of NFL coaches, scouts, and executives, so we thought we'd ask the question: Which NFL quarterback might Daniels replace if he has a similar season in Washington?
"Stroud appeared on nearly 90% of the ballots, and a few of the voters believe he's top-three already," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote while quoting one NFC scout as saying, "He's as good as anybody, honestly...He's got to do it again, but the arm talent combined with taking care of the ball and the ability to process was impressive."
To get to that level Stroud led the league in quarterback rating (QBR) against zone coverages and showed veteran-level balance in his approach to playing the game, Fowler said many voters pointed out.
Stroud also led the league in passing yards per game and had an exceptional touchdown to interception ratio. According to ESPN's research, he was the first rookie to lead the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Its a pretty high bar to clear, but Daniels doesn't have to best Stroud to land on the top 10 list next year. Like Stroud, he just has to be better than someone else on the list this year. Still, not an easy task, of course.
Off the top 10 list from last year are quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts was No. 6 last year while Lawrence was No. 8.
Looking at this year's list there could be an opening if Dak Prescott (No. 10) has a less than stellar finish to his Dallas Cowboys career, and Aaron Rogers (No. 8) could call it a career after 2024 removing him from consideration altogether.
Jared Goff (No. 9, Detroit Lions) has a lot of believers behind him, but if he falls to earth a bit his first year on the list could be his last if Daniels can surpass him this season.
Of course, there are other contenders to the top 10 list Daniels will have to beat out. Guys like Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons and Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers. Hurts and Lawrence would certainly like to get themselves back above the fold as well.
It's a tall mountain to climb, but that's what it takes to be one of the best in the NFL.
