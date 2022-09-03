Skip to main content
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Champion CB

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL Draft is eight months away, but it's never too early for a mock draft.

On the first college football Saturday of the year, it's only natural to think about which players will be the top NFL Draft picks eight months from now.

There's still a lot of uncertainty between now and the end of April, but mock drafts give fans a benchmark and a way to see how the top prospects evolve throughout the season.

On the NFL side, there will be a lot of fluctuation between the 32 teams and where they will finish in this year's draft order. For the Washington Commanders, Sports Illustrated projects that they will finish with the 10th overall pick. With that pick, they will select Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo. Here's SI's reasoning behind the pick ...

Neither Kendall Fuller nor William Jackson III are under contract past 2023, and Jackson turns 30 in October. Ringo is a former five-star recruit with an elite combination of size (6'2", 205 pounds) and speed (4.35 40-yard dash). In addition to his elite speed and closing burst, he plays physically at the line of scrimmage and in run support.

Cornerback might not be the most immediate need for the Commanders, but there is a need for a youth infusion with Fuller and Jackson not currently part of the team's long-term plans.

The Commanders are hoping the team will pick closer to the back end of the first round rather than the top-10. And if they do pick closer to the top of the draft, there might be an opportunity to shakeup the franchise with a new coach and/or rookie quarterback.

