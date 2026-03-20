Tom Brady Jokes About Jayden Daniels’ Close Relationship With His Mom

The first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic takes place this weekend, where Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will co-captain the Wildcats FFC alongside Joe Burrow. While Daniels is known for his competitive edge and always looking for a win, he and Burrow will go head-to-head with the Founders FFC, captained by all-time great Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts.

Battle of the Quarterbacks

The event brings together some of the NFL’s biggest names in a more relaxed setting, but the players' competitive nature remains evident. With high-profile quarterbacks on both sides, the matchup quickly becomes more than just an exhibition and adds an extra level of intrigue for fans.

As the matchup approaches, the gloves are already off, heightening anticipation.

Daniels has built a reputation for letting his play do the talking and rarely engaging in outside noise. Brady’s recent comments have not changed that.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brady Takes the First Shot

Brady did not hold back during a Fanatics Football event, taking shots at the young quarterback ahead of the game.

“I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in seven or eight months,” Brady said. “I’m just happy his mom let him play.”

Last season was not the best for Daniels, as he battled injuries and was limited to just seven starts. He missed time due to a knee sprain in Week 2, a hamstring strain in Week 7, and a dislocated elbow in Week 9. With Washington falling out of playoff contention, he was ruled out for the final three games of the season.

Tom Brady went from getting roasted to roasting Jayden Daniels on his injuries, his thin frame and... damn, he made mom jokes.pic.twitter.com/MZUMaK00vH — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 19, 2026

Daniels’ very close relationship with his mother, Regina Jackson, has also sparked conversation since he entered the league. She plays a significant role in his career, serving not only as his mom but also as his business manager and an NFLPA-certified agent.

Brady did not stop with the playful banter about injuries and family. He also poked fun at Daniels’ age by pointing out the early game time.

“Jayden has to be home by the time the streetlights are on,” Brady said.

How to Watch

The game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on FOX at 4 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream it on Fox One, Tubi, or Fubo, while international viewers can watch it on the Fanatics YouTube channel.

While Brady may have gotten a few laughs ahead of kickoff at Daniels’ expense, he will need to back it up. Otherwise, Daniels could have the last laugh.

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