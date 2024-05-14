Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Wasting No Time With Veterans On Hand for OTAs
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders got their Phase 3 operations rolling Tuesday with veteran players joining the rookies for organized team activities for the first time this offseason.
For Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and his staff it was the first opportunity to really start piecing together they systems with the players who are going to be entrusted to execute them in the coming season.
READ MORE: Evaluating the Commanders' Biggest Offseason Addition
And anyone who thought the uptempo practices we saw in the rookie minicamp was going to take a step down with Washington veterans in town, those thoughts were quickly put to rest. Not only did coach Quinn and his staff keep up the intensity, they maximized their real estate and time allotment.
"What's fun about this is we want to get as many reps as you can. So you may even see it seven-on-seven we'll have two fields going at the same time," coach Quinn said before practice. "And the purpose behind that in a seven-on-seven setting is to get more reps for everything...And I think as you're installing a new system, that's an important piece of this, just time on task and reps of it."
READ MORE: Commanders Rookies Building Early Relationships
One second we were watching quarterback Marcus Mariota complete a pass to receiver Terry McLaurin, and the next rookie Jayden Daniels is connecting with fellow first-year teammate tight end Ben Sinnott on the other half of the field.
It's a solution to maximizing time that is as simple as it is amazing that it's a new wrinkle to what this new staff is doing as they continue to make their mark on the way Commanders football operates.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.