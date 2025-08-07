A Commanders veteran says the team has unlocked a new level of his game
The Washington Commanders brought defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. in from the New England Patriots’ roster to add strength, size, run defense, and experience. But as much as he’s bringing to the team, he’s also getting plenty out of it.
Speaking to the media following the Commanders’ joint training camp practice against his former Patriots teammates, Wise revealed that the change in scenery after spending eight seasons with his first team is helping him reach new heights he never could before.
Learning a New Way
“I would say being here for eight years, I learned one way. I learned a lot of great ball, I learned leadership, learned a lot about bringing everybody together,” Wise shared about his time in New England. Being in Washington, however, he’s had to break out of the mold set in his previous seasons, and learn new ways to approach the game and contribute as a teammate.
It isn’t that one way is necessarily better than the other, though the Commanders would certainly argue theirs is. Rather, combining Wise’s experiences with the Patriots and the new approach presented by the Commanders can turn him into an even more effective player than he has been over the past decade.
A Proven Patriot
In his eight seasons with New England, Wise started 61 games while appearing in 126 after being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2019 and started a then-career-high seven games the following season.
Wise notched a career high 7.5 sacks in the 2022 NFL season, his first and only so far starting 16 or more games, and has recorded 4.5 or more in every season since.
According to Pro Football Reference, Wise left the Patriots ranked 13th all-time in career sacks and 10th in tackles for loss.
Unlocking New Levels
“Coming over here, they’re asking different things of me, and it’s allowing me to use the things that I’ve learned and then open up with it and keep stepping up,” Wise says.
And that’s really the point of Washington football as a whole. Bringing in the right men with the right athletic skills and finding ways through coaching, teaching, and collaborating with the teammates around him to unlock new levels of success for Wise and for the team as a whole.
