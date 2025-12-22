Commanders considering multiple quarterback moves for Cowboys game

The Washington Commanders are in need of a quarterback after Marcus Mariota suffered a hand injury in the team's Week 16 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mariota was backup for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, but he suffered an elbow injury that knocked him out for the remainder of the regular season. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the possibilities the team has at quarterback for their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day.

“We would not consider playing [QB] Jayden [Daniels]. So, the first two options are the ones you were leading into of [QB] Josh [Johnson] and [QB] Sam [Hartman]," Quinn said.

"Would we consider somebody else coming in if he's not able to? Yeah, all those are on the table. That's something that [General Manager] Adam [Peters] and I are discussing tonight and we did today. But yeah, option A and B, as you had said, but not C.”

Commanders getting desperate at quarterback

The Commanders are in the middle of a loss season coming off of going to the NFC Championship for the first time in over 30 years. There isn't a whole lot to gain from their Christmas Day clash against the Cowboys other than pride and bragging rights.

The Commanders want to win against the Cowboys, so they're going to give it their best shot. The only problem is they don't have a quarterback that's suitable to compete. Josh Johnson is an option because he came in relief of Mariota against the Eagles. But the Commanders don't gain much from playing a 39-year-old quarterback on a short week.

Sam Hartman is also an option as the team's practice squad quarterback for a good chunk of the season, but there's a reason why he's not on the active roster to begin with.

The team could also pull a page out of the Indianapolis Colts playbook and pick up a quarterback that hasn't played at all this season like they did with Philip Rivers.

Ultimately, there's pros and cons for every decision. And for a team that doesn't have much to lose, they could go in any direction.

