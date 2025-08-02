This Commanders player-coach duo has a very unique history
Ryan Kerrigan is an assistant coach for the Washington Commanders today, but a legend of the franchise regardless of where his new career path takes him.
There was a time when saying Kerrigan and outside linebacker Von Miller were both suiting up for the Commanders would have been a cheat code. Though one is now playing, and the other coaching, the team is still looking to turn the pairing into an advantage, and nobody is looking to capitalize more than Miller himself.
As the No. 2 overall pick from the 2011 NFL Draft begins his journey of being coached by Kerrigan, the No. 16 pick in the same class by Washington, the full circle moment is one that could lead to new levels of success for both men.
Thinking back to 2011 and their NFL Scouting Combine, Miller says he remembers being impressed by Kerrigan’s strength.
"He, as you guys remember, the local press here, he was huge. He was just, he was jacked. He got probably got six more reps out of me just training with Ryan. He got six more reps out of the bench press with me just training, being beside him, he was so strong."
Miller isn’t just ignoring the fact that his coach is someone he came into the league with, but instead, is having fun with the age similarities between him and Kerrigan.
"It is definitely cool, man. We came in together, we train together and now he's coaching me,” Miller says. “So, it's definitely a different dynamic. I still, ‘Yes sir, coach, how's it going, coach.’ But we the same age, so it is all good, man."
Mutual respect is something that has helped the Commanders build their new culture under head coach Dan Quinn and is a major factor in their success in 2024.
Watching from afar, while winning plenty with the Buffalo Bills, Miller saw value in what Washington is building, and sees his relationship with Kerrigan as part of that value.
"I got all the respect in the world for RK man,” Miller says. “And I'm excited to continue to work with him."
