Commanders coach has a blunt message about the contract drama
Returning to practice for the first time since star receiver Terry McLaurin officially asked the Washington Commanders for a trade, head coach Dan Quinn fielded questions about his thoughts on the matter, and for the most part stayed on message from what he’s said in the past.
While Quinn admitted he’d love to have McLaurin on the Commanders’ practice field, he also stated simply having him in the building has been good, and he remains confident all sides are working hard to get the deal done as soon as possible.
In the meantime, the coach is more focused on his role as the leader of the Washington football team than he is on whether or not general manager Adam Peters is close to getting a contract extension finalized.
"I think it's easy. We love Terry. I'm really glad he is here. Hopefully, he's out practicing soon, and we also understand there's the business side of these things that Adam, his side, and Terry and his reps are working through, so just kind of stay in that space,” Quinn said. “I'm really glad he's here. I love coaching him. But the business side, that's kind of where it's at.”
Before he could even be asked, Quinn anticipated the question about whether or not McLaurin’s situation was a distraction, saying, “It is not. The players today they're more aware of contracts and things, maybe than they used to be, and they recognize that business part happens as well. So for the team, we're just rocking and going and throwing some great practices.”
While No. 17 remains off the practice field, there aren’t many players being interviewed who aren’t at least offered the opportunity to throw in their opinion on the matter. Asked if he’s addressed the matter with the team, the coach echoes a sentiment shared earlier by veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner: that while it’s business, it’s none of his or anyone else’s.
“There's just no need to do that and compare and talk and compare to another man's money. That's just not it,” says Quinn. “So we don't address it, and this group is tight and honestly they're really focused on what they have to do."
Other than the outside noise, business is normal for McLaurin and his teammates, says Quinn. The receiver is in the building, attending meetings, even participating in walkthroughs where he hears the calls and checks to get important mental reps for when he returns to practice.
The reactions of the outside world, like some of the feelings shared by McLaurin himself, are ones mostly rooted in emotion. Emotions are one thing Quinn is trying to avoid as he remains available to support his player, receive updates from his general manager, and otherwise stay out of the way, because “It’s so damn important,” he says.
So important that Quinn feels it's better left to the experts, the general manager, and the agent. Meanwhile, he’ll handle his area of expertise: preparing the Commanders to win football games in 2025, with or without McLaurin on the field.
READ MORE: This Commanders player-coach duo has a very unique history
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
•Commanders' Jayden Daniels opens up about Terry McLaurin relationship
• Commanders star wide receiver has officially requested a trade
• Commanders' rival Cowboys get bad injury scare ahead of 2025 season
• Commanders OT reveals thoughts after start of rookie training camp