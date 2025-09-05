Giants star sent a 6-word promise to his friend with Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won a lot of games with New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers during their days as teammates on the LSU Tigers’ football team.
As first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, however, the two friends immediately became foes with each man standing on opposite sides of the Commanders and Giants’ NFC East Division rivalry.
Daniels led Washington to a 2-0 record against Nabers’ New York squad in the two players’ first years. Now, with Week 1 featuring the third matchup between the two, the receiver is making a promise to his former quarterback that he’s expecting his teammates to help him carry out.
'Enough is Enough'
Of course, since the two are friends off the field, they interact a bit, and Nabers admitted that Daniels made the occasional comment to him about the undefeated start as NFL rivals. “He did a couple of times, but I was like, ‘Enough is enough. I’m coming to get you.’"
A Look Back at Year 1
The first 2024 matchup between the two teams is unforgettable because the Commanders got the victory off the back of seven field goals, earning a 21-18 win over the Giants.
In that competition, Nabers had 10 receptions for 127 yards and one score, but an injury to kicker Graham Gano that aggravated a previous injury, doomed New York and benefited Washington.
Daniels, on the other side, completed nearly 80 percent of his passes, and the Commanders never punted.
In Week 9, things went even better for Daniels and the Commanders, who came out with a 27-22 win that wasn’t as close as the score would suggest. In the win, Daniels threw two touchdown passes, his third multi-touchdown passing game of the season.
Washington is favored to win the season-opening clash of division rivals, giving the edge to Daniels and his squad to continue its undefeated streak against Nabers’ team.
The Russell Wilson Wrinkle
New Giants quarterback Russell Wilson adds a new wrinkle to the matchup and is coming off a 2024 season spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, Wilson and the Steelers defeated the Commanders in Northwest Stadium thanks to a late ‘moonball’ deep pass touchdown.
Nabers will be looking to connect on a similar play with Wilson. At the same time, Washington defenders like cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Quan Martin will aim to help Daniels continue his friendly streak by preventing a repeat of that occurrence from last season.
