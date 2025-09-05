Commander Country

Giants star sent a 6-word promise to his friend with Commanders

They were once LSU teammates, but now they're NFC East rivals. The Washington Commanders QB has the bragging rights, but the Giants WR says, 'Enough is enough.'

David Harrison

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5).
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5). / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won a lot of games with New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers during their days as teammates on the LSU Tigers’ football team.

As first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, however, the two friends immediately became foes with each man standing on opposite sides of the Commanders and Giants’ NFC East Division rivalry.

Daniels led Washington to a 2-0 record against Nabers’ New York squad in the two players’ first years. Now, with Week 1 featuring the third matchup between the two, the receiver is making a promise to his former quarterback that he’s expecting his teammates to help him carry out.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5).
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5). / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

'Enough is Enough'

Of course, since the two are friends off the field, they interact a bit, and Nabers admitted that Daniels made the occasional comment to him about the undefeated start as NFL rivals. “He did a couple of times, but I was like, ‘Enough is enough. I’m coming to get you.’"

A Look Back at Year 1

The first 2024 matchup between the two teams is unforgettable because the Commanders got the victory off the back of seven field goals, earning a 21-18 win over the Giants.

In that competition, Nabers had 10 receptions for 127 yards and one score, but an injury to kicker Graham Gano that aggravated a previous injury, doomed New York and benefited Washington.

Daniels, on the other side, completed nearly 80 percent of his passes, and the Commanders never punted.

In Week 9, things went even better for Daniels and the Commanders, who came out with a 27-22 win that wasn’t as close as the score would suggest. In the win, Daniels threw two touchdown passes, his third multi-touchdown passing game of the season.

Washington is favored to win the season-opening clash of division rivals, giving the edge to Daniels and his squad to continue its undefeated streak against Nabers’ team.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3).
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3). / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Russell Wilson Wrinkle

New Giants quarterback Russell Wilson adds a new wrinkle to the matchup and is coming off a 2024 season spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, Wilson and the Steelers defeated the Commanders in Northwest Stadium thanks to a late ‘moonball’ deep pass touchdown.

Nabers will be looking to connect on a similar play with Wilson. At the same time, Washington defenders like cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Quan Martin will aim to help Daniels continue his friendly streak by preventing a repeat of that occurrence from last season.

Published
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

