Jayden Daniels has confident message for Commanders fans about star WR
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was running when news broke that receiver Terry McLaurin had agreed to a new three-year extension with the franchise. Both men helped lead to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.
With that deal in place, the duo knew they’d be able to finally begin building on their previous year’s success, but at the time, the Commanders’ quarterback didn’t have his phone on him, and the receiver was in the weight room, so neither man knew the news had dropped.
The Celebration
Once the realization set in, Daniels and a group of Washington teammates rushed McLaurin, cheering for the imminent return of their No. 1 offensive weapon, and no doubt at least a little relieved that the ordeal was over, even if they knew it would get to that moment.
“I mean, I told y'all he was coming back soon,” Daniels remarked in his first public comments since the deal was reached. He continued by sharing that his focus with McLaurin is “getting reps, that's the only thing we could really go with now. We didn't have a whole camp, so again, as many reps as possible.”
A Connection That 'Never Leaves'
A lot of the focus has been on McLaurin and Daniels getting reacclimated, but both men assure us there’s nothing to reconnect, because their connection was never truly severed.
After McLaurin stated on Wednesday that getting back on the practice field was like riding a bike, Daniels echoes that sentiment the next day, saying, “I don't think it ever leaves, so yeah. He further supported that viewpoint by saying, “I think it showed last year. I don't think that changes, so [we have the] same amount of trust.”
'Bigger Than Ball'
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has gone on the record many times talking about the men on the roster being more important than the players. Clearly, Daniels has embraced that stance, saying that his relationship with his No. 1 receiver is “bigger than ball,” believing that McLaurin “put in the work, day in and day out, year in and year out. So, he was very deserving of getting paid.”
Several things bond the teammates, including their competitiveness and their faith, Daniels says.
Faith is a fitting word to use when discussing the duo, because genuine faith requires little explanation. The pair’s connection on deep passes, especially, is so good that Quinn believes each man’s ability in that area of the game elevates the other equally. Asked to explain the connection, Daniels says, “If they want to play man, I could pick whoever I want to throw the ball,” and continued by saying, “I mean, Terry's resume speaks for itself, so I don't really have too much to say on that.”
Standard-Bearers
There are a lot of expectations surrounding Washington football this season, but Daniels says he doesn’t buy into those, whether they come from the inside or the outside. He’s more focused on maintaining a high standard of execution and trusting that everything they want will follow if they can do that.
Every standard needs standard-bearers, and now with McLaurin back on the field with his quarterback, the Commanders have two pretty good ones locked in for the upcoming season.
Commanders' Terry McLaurin says Jayden Daniels backed him during contract talks
