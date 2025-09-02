Commanders have 3 big questions that will define their season opener
Week 1 is finally here and the Washington Commanders are gearing up for their Week 1 clash with the New York Giants.
After an offseason filled with fresh faces and big moves, there’s a sense of optimism in Washington to continue their momentum from their NFC Championship game appearance last year.
But with optimism also comes questions, and the Commanders still have a few key ones hanging over their heads.
How Will Terry McLaurin’s Offseason Impact the Offense?
Terry McLaurin got his payday this summer but skipped training camp and the preseason. That naturally raises questions about how sharp he’ll be once the games count. Last season, McLaurin delivered big with 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns, proving once again why he’s one of the league’s most reliable receivers.
The addition of Deebo Samuel Sr. from the 49ers should lighten the load, giving defenses more to think about, but the Commanders still need McLaurin to perform at an elite level right out of the gate. How he performs has a direct effect on the output of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels is entering his 2nd year and looking to repeat similar success. The question for McLaurin is can he do it after an offseason spent on the sidelines?
Where Will the Pass Rush Come From?
If there’s one area that left fans frustrated last season, it was the lack of consistent pass rush. Washington’s defensive line finished 31st in the NFL in PFF grade, and that simply won’t cut it again. The Commanders made moves to fix it, bringing in veteran Von Miller, who at 36 is more of a situational weapon than an every-down player. He’s expected to make his presence felt on third downs and in late-game moments.
They also added Javon Kinlaw to the mix, but the pressure is on for this unit to step up. If Washington can’t get off the field on third down, this defense will struggle, no matter how improved the secondary looks.
Who Will Replace Brian Robinson Jr. in the Run Game?
The Commanders also face a new reality in the backfield. Brian Robinson Jr., who led the team with 799 rushing yards last year, was traded to the 49ers. That leaves veteran Austin Ekeler, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and even Chris Rodriguez Jr. battling for carries. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury may roll with a running back by committee approach. Head coach Dan Quinn also teased using Deebo Samuel in the run game.
“Not to say that [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] is a receiver, said Quinn. But he runs hard like a back in a lot of ways. So, he’s certainly another one that we’ll have.”
That versatility could give Washington’s offense a spark, but someone still has to fill Robinson’s shoes as the reliable ground option.
The Commanders don’t lack talent, but these three questions will define how strong of a start they can get against the Giants in Week 1.
READ MORE: PFF found a weakness; here's Commanders' chess move to fix it
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels is the NFL's top young QB, and Commanders know it's obvious
• Jayden Daniels has confident message for Commanders fans about star WR
• Dan Quinn shares biggest lesson he’s carrying into Year 2 with Commanders