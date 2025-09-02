Commander Country

Commanders have 3 big questions that will define their season opener

Optimism is high for the Washington Commanders, but so are the stakes. Here are the three biggest uncertainties the team faces heading into Week 1.

Darius Hayes

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn reacts during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Week 1 is finally here and the Washington Commanders are gearing up for their Week 1 clash with the New York Giants.

After an offseason filled with fresh faces and big moves, there’s a sense of optimism in Washington to continue their momentum from their NFC Championship game appearance last year.

But with optimism also comes questions, and the Commanders still have a few key ones hanging over their heads.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) misses a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

How Will Terry McLaurin’s Offseason Impact the Offense?

Terry McLaurin got his payday this summer but skipped training camp and the preseason. That naturally raises questions about how sharp he’ll be once the games count. Last season, McLaurin delivered big with 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns, proving once again why he’s one of the league’s most reliable receivers.

The addition of Deebo Samuel Sr. from the 49ers should lighten the load, giving defenses more to think about, but the Commanders still need McLaurin to perform at an elite level right out of the gate. How he performs has a direct effect on the output of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels is entering his 2nd year and looking to repeat similar success. The question for McLaurin is can he do it after an offseason spent on the sidelines?

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs against Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Where Will the Pass Rush Come From?

If there’s one area that left fans frustrated last season, it was the lack of consistent pass rush. Washington’s defensive line finished 31st in the NFL in PFF grade, and that simply won’t cut it again. The Commanders made moves to fix it, bringing in veteran Von Miller, who at 36 is more of a situational weapon than an every-down player. He’s expected to make his presence felt on third downs and in late-game moments.

They also added Javon Kinlaw to the mix, but the pressure is on for this unit to step up. If Washington can’t get off the field on third down, this defense will struggle, no matter how improved the secondary looks.

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Who Will Replace Brian Robinson Jr. in the Run Game?

The Commanders also face a new reality in the backfield. Brian Robinson Jr., who led the team with 799 rushing yards last year, was traded to the 49ers. That leaves veteran Austin Ekeler, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and even Chris Rodriguez Jr. battling for carries. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury may roll with a running back by committee approach. Head coach Dan Quinn also teased using Deebo Samuel in the run game.

“Not to say that [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] is a receiver, said Quinn. But he runs hard like a back in a lot of ways. So, he’s certainly another one that we’ll have.”

That versatility could give Washington’s offense a spark, but someone still has to fill Robinson’s shoes as the reliable ground option.

The Commanders don’t lack talent, but these three questions will define how strong of a start they can get against the Giants in Week 1.

