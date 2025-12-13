5 Commanders veterans who are playing for their roster spot in the final four games

Entering the final stretch of the season, wins are not the only thing on the line for the Washington Commanders. At 3–10 and out of playoff contention, the focus has quietly shifted toward 2026, and for several players, these next four games may determine whether they are still wearing burgundy and gold next fall.

With contracts expiring and roster decisions approaching, these five Commanders veterans are under the microscope as the offseason draws closer.

Chris Paul – G

Everything changed for Chris Paul in Week 3 when he stepped in for Brandon Coleman at left guard. Since then, he has been one of the most reliable pieces on the offensive line, dominating in pass protection and giving up almost nothing.

His performance against the Raiders was his standout moment. Paul posted an 86.0 PFF grade, second only to All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and he did not allow a single sack or pressure. With that level of consistency, he is making a strong case to remain a long-term starter.

Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Chris Rodriguez Jr. – RB

After the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler’s season-ending Achilles injury, Chris Rodriguez Jr. stepped up and became an integral part of the Commanders' backfield. Washington has rotated Rodriguez, Jacory Croskey Merritt, and Jeremy McNichols, but Rodriguez has been a steady, dependable option.

He has seen double-digit carries in multiple games and has become a reliable red zone threat, scoring touchdowns in Weeks 7, 9, 10, and 13.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel – WR

The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, expecting him to be a cornerstone next to Terry McLaurin, and he has lived up to that expectation. Even while battling heel issues that sidelined him for a game and the offense struggling, Samuel has produced 62 catches, 561 yards, and five touchdowns.

His ability to impact a game as a receiver and as a running back adds an element the unit needs. Finishing strong would make Samuel's case even stronger to remain part of the offense.

Quan Martin – S

Expectations were high for Quan Martin after a strong finish in 2024, but this season Martin has been dealing with some inconsistencies. Missed tackles and coverage have raised questions about his long-term role.

Martin remains one of the Commanders' leading tacklers with 78 on the season, but his struggles in coverage have shown. These final four games are critical for him to show that he can be reliable and consistent.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) s | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Daron Payne – DT

Daron Payne continues to be a force inside, even with the team’s defensive struggles. With two sacks and 15 solo tackles so far, Payne is still anchoring the defensive front and has taken a leadership role with the younger players.

A suspension earlier in the season did not help his case, but Payne’s ability to collapse pockets, stop the run, and create pressure keeps him integral to the Commanders' defense.

For these five veterans, the way they close out the season will have a major impact on what their future in Washington looks like.

