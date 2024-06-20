Former Packers LT David Bakhtiari Determined to Play, Commanders Candidate?
Entering the 2024 offseason the Washington Commanders had a big circle around the left tackle position as an urgent area of need.
It appears, however, that the circle drawn by fans and media was much bigger than the one the Commanders had around the position.
Instead of going hard - and potentially overpaying - for a veteran free agent, trading back into the first round of the NFL Draft to get an upper-level prospect, or even spending one of three second-round picks on the position, Washington waited until the third round to get TCU’s Brandon Coleman.
While some have praised Coleman’s athleticism and potential in hopes that general manager Adam Peters knows what he’s doing - not that missing on this one pick would determine the opposite - some still have major doubts that the offensive line and left tackle position specifically has been fixed.
One candidate still on the market many have pointed to is former Green Bay Packers great David Bakhtiari who was released this offseason but still appears motivated to strap on the pads for a willing NFL partner.
“My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what,” Bakhtiari recently said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “I’m not a reliever guy; I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that’s not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years.”
Those who have seen Bakhtiari on the field recently can’t deny the talent is still there, the issue has been his availability which many will point to as the biggest ability.
The veteran says now that he’s finally feeling healthy enough to give a full year of service to an NFL team following surgery.
“A lot of other people wanted me to just kind of grit through it, but no one experiences what you truly experience,” Bakhtiari said. “Look, I’ve been gritting through it for three years. I’m in constant pain. I’m so happy now to be on the other side of it and get the actual surgery that I needed because my knee was not in a good place.”
Bakhtiari last played a full NFL schedule in 2019.
