Commander Country

Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Announces Settlement with Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have agreed to pay $1.3 million in the settlement into refundable security deposits.

David Harrison

Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders super fan Stephen Boyd cheers in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders super fan Stephen Boyd cheers in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Another leftover issue from the Washington Commanders’ previous ownership has been resolved.

On Tuesday, Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares released the news that the decision has been made that a settlement has been reached with former Commanders ownership of $1.3 million stemming from an investigation into unreturned ticket deposits.

READ MORE: Wrapping Up Washington Commanders Minicamp as Focus Turns to Training Camp

The investigation began in April of 2022 and looked into Washington receiving and retaining security deposits that were supposed to be refunded according to contracts between the franchise and season ticket holders going back as far as 1997.

Washington Commanders fans
Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders super fan Stephen Boyd cheers in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

“Our investigation found that the Commanders’ prior ownership unlawfully retained security deposits for years after they should have been returned to consumers."

Jason S. Miyares, Va. Attorney General

According to a press release from Miyares, “Despite contractual obligations to return these deposits…the Commanders unlawfully retained significant sums of security deposits, often imposing additional conditions on consumers seeking refunds.”

“I am pleased that we were able to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with the Washington Commanders that requires restitution of unlawfully retained security deposits to consumers,” said Miyares. “Our investigation found that the Commanders’ prior ownership unlawfully retained security deposits for years after they should have been returned to consumers. I thank the team’s current ownership for cooperating with this investigation, and for working towards rectifying the consumer harm we identified.”

$600,000 of the settlement will be used to compensate the fans affected by the transgression while another $600,000 will be payed in civil penalties, and the final $100,000 will go toward expenses related to the investigation.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported later that a source informed him the previous owner will pay the penalties, not the current ownership group led by managing partner Josh Harris.

READ MORE: Quan Martin Commanders Minicamp Standout

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Published
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News