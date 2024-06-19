Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Announces Settlement with Washington Commanders
Another leftover issue from the Washington Commanders’ previous ownership has been resolved.
On Tuesday, Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares released the news that the decision has been made that a settlement has been reached with former Commanders ownership of $1.3 million stemming from an investigation into unreturned ticket deposits.
READ MORE: Wrapping Up Washington Commanders Minicamp as Focus Turns to Training Camp
The investigation began in April of 2022 and looked into Washington receiving and retaining security deposits that were supposed to be refunded according to contracts between the franchise and season ticket holders going back as far as 1997.
“Our investigation found that the Commanders’ prior ownership unlawfully retained security deposits for years after they should have been returned to consumers."- Jason S. Miyares, Va. Attorney General
According to a press release from Miyares, “Despite contractual obligations to return these deposits…the Commanders unlawfully retained significant sums of security deposits, often imposing additional conditions on consumers seeking refunds.”
“I am pleased that we were able to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with the Washington Commanders that requires restitution of unlawfully retained security deposits to consumers,” said Miyares. “Our investigation found that the Commanders’ prior ownership unlawfully retained security deposits for years after they should have been returned to consumers. I thank the team’s current ownership for cooperating with this investigation, and for working towards rectifying the consumer harm we identified.”
$600,000 of the settlement will be used to compensate the fans affected by the transgression while another $600,000 will be payed in civil penalties, and the final $100,000 will go toward expenses related to the investigation.
Ben Standig of The Athletic reported later that a source informed him the previous owner will pay the penalties, not the current ownership group led by managing partner Josh Harris.
READ MORE: Quan Martin Commanders Minicamp Standout
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.