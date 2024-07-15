Hall of Fame Cornerback Taking Special Interest in Washington Commanders Rookie
Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil is a solid addition to a depleted secondary.
The franchise was in need of a reset, and that's exactly what they got this offseason. From ownership to depth, the Commanders have a new-look squad heading into the 2024 NFL season. With the team selecting Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick in the most recent draft, the LSU product headlines the new era.
Sainristil was added to the secondary to help add youth and depth as a cornerback. He also embraced the franchise's culture right away, reaching out to Commanders legend Darrell Green on Instagram, expressing his interest in working out with him.
READ MORE: 'Shift the Culture': Jayden Daniels Looking to Create Wins for Washington Commanders
Recently, the two worked out, as was shared on social media.
Sainristil was an All-American during his time at Michigan and he tallied six interceptions in the 2023 college football season en route to a Wolverines National Championship. He's clearly a talented prospect heading into his rookie season, which will see him play a crucial role in the secondary. Working out with Green will only help him improve and prepare even more to begin his NFL career.
Green is set to have his jersey No. 28 retired by the Commanders during the upcoming season, too. The Pro Football Hall of Fame player is clearly a franchise legend. His helping Sainristil in workouts could be the beginning of his involvement with Washington under the team's new era.
The Commanders' rookies begin camp in just a few days, with the rest of the roster following suit shortly after. With the team rolling back into town, football is finally back, and Sainristil should be sharp at camp after getting work in with such a legend within the franchise.
Green having his hands on the new era of football in Washington D.C. could be beneficial as the franchise looks to begin establishing itself as soon as the upcoming season.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders LB Bobby Wagner One of the Best Over 30 Players in the NFL
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels Outlines Goals for Rookie Season
• Bobby Wagner Ranked Among Over-30 NFL Players
• Where Joe Gibbs Ranks All-Time Among NFL Head Coaches
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Isn't and Shouldn't Play' in Preseason