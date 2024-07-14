Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Isn't and Shouldn't Play' in Preseason
Washington Commanders fans can't wait to see quarterback Jayden Daniels in action this season.
Getting a glimpse of what the future might hold and the talent the No. 2 overall pick could bring to the Commanders offense is something that has everyone counting down the days until he takes his first steps onto a truly competitive field in the NFL.
According to Washington legend and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann, however, that time shouldn't come until mid-September at the earliest.
"He isn't and shouldn't play in the preseason,"- Joe Theismann on Jayden Daniels
"He isn't and shouldn't play in the preseason," Theismann said during a recent appearance on the Craig Hoffman Show. "So if he isn't going to play in the preseason, how are we going to be able to understand how good he is when he, he's got people around his feet and it's a different world?"
The statement was made while Theismann was answering a question from the popular radio and podcast host about the evaluation of Daniels up to now.
Theismann made it clear he likes Daniels and is excited for what's possible, but is holding back his full thoughts until he sees the rookie in a fully competitive environment. Which is a fair sentiment, but the statement at the beginning of that answer is what caught everyone's attention, including Hoffman's, who asked the appropriate follow up to clarify if Theismann was predicting out of opinion or stating out of knowledge.
"Why would you put your starting quarterback out there?," Theismann responded. And he followed up by saying, "They would tear (head coach) Dan (Quinn) apart (if Jayden Daniels got hurt in preseason)."
Clearly Theismann is not putting out information he's gotten from the team, rather using his playing days and decades of observing the game as a basis to form his opinion that the team has no reason to risk Daniels' health for what might be relatively unimportant game reps this preseason.
Theismann went on to cite the fact that the starting offensive line - which is yet to be decided - isn't going to get a ton of reps in order to keep them healthy as well and that well over 50 quarterbacks (84 according to Stathead) took offensive snaps in NFL games last season, many due to injuries.
Is Theismann's prediction going to come true? We'd have a hard time believing the Commanders won't put Daniels on the field during at least one preseason game. What we can't argue with is Theismann's logic, however, because the future of football in Washington is undoubtedly tied to the success and sustainability of Daniels.
