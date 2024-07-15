'Shift the Culture': Jayden Daniels Looking to Create Wins for Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their first training camp under their regime and there is plenty of excitement to go around for a team with new faces on the coaching staff and on the roster.
One of those new faces is former Heisman-winning quarterback out of LSU and second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels was electric as a dual-threat QB for the Tigers before heading to the NFL and is coming off his first offseason program in the league, gearing up to participate in his first training camp.
Daniels is expected to be the Commanders starter come week one when the team heads to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers, but first he will have to earn that spot and training camp will be the place to do so.
When speaking with USA Today at the ESPY Awards last week, Daniels expressed his excitement to get back out onto the field for his first professional training camp.
“Try to help my team win the division that’s the main goal.”- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders QB
“Competing and having fun,” Daniels said of his first training camp. “Go out there and play football, the sport that I love so much."
There is no denying that Daniels, along with all the other NFL players, are itching to get back to the game they love and get better, and one of the best ways to do that is relying on the veterans in the locker room.
“Really just learning everything. The ins and outs of the NFL,” Daniels said. “You’re guaranteed 17 games, so being able to experience how to take care of your body mentally, physically and spiritually stuff like that.”
The road most definitely won't be easy for Daniels and the Commanders as they will be implementing a slew of newness, but in the NFL anything is possible. With the Commanders not being viewed as a contender in 2024, they must show progress from the past couple of seasons for the season to be viewed as a success, and for Daniels, that goal is 20/20 as he wants to compete for an NFC East title while building a culture that can be lasting in the DMV.
“Win as many games as possible and have fun while doing it. Try to shift the culture. Go out there and have fun and compete,” Daniels said. “Try to help my team win the division that’s the main goal.”
The Commanders aren't expected to do much in a tough division this year, but if they are able to improve and start to see small changes within their culture, then they sky is the limit for what this team can accomplish as we move through future seasons.
