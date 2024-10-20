Jayden Daniels' Mother Gives Promising Update After Suffering Injury
On the first offensive play of the Washington Commanders' game against the Carolina Panthers, Jayden Daniels rushed for 46 yards. In turn, he had two defenders fall on him which hurt his ribs. It was an electric start, though Daniels had to eventually leave the game with an injury.
It was reported that Washington's quarterback was given an x-ray in the locker room after he spent time in the injury tent on the sideline. While no results have been made public, the team currently has him listed as questionable to return and his mother even provided an update.
"He's fine," Daniels' mother posted on social media.
The Commanders still had a strong first half, as they entered halftime with a 27-0 lead. They don't necessarily need the LSU product to return to the field, as they have the game as much as won with such a steep lead to protect. However, his mother's update and a potential return to the field would give fans quite a bit of relief.
Daniels completed his first two passes for six yards and took his three rushes for 50 yards, giving the squad a quick start to their matchup against Carolina. Washington's ground game should be enough for the Commanders to take down the Panthers without needing to have their quarterbacks taking too many hits.
Still, don't expect to see the reigning Heisman winner to return to the contest.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Panthers Second Quarter Live Game Updates
• Commanders Coach Still Believes in Struggling Young CB
• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever