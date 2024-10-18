Commanders Coach Still Believes in Struggling Young CB
It's been a rough start in the career of Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.
After being chosen with the No. 16 overall pick in last year's draft, Forbes has gotten beat plenty on the field, mainly for his size, and has been sidelined for most of his second season.
There's a new regime in town than the one that drafted Forbes last year, but coach Dan Quinn instilled some belief in his young cornerback.
"I had that conversation specifically and kind of remind him it's not always going to be this rocky," Quinn said. "By the work that you put in the things that you want to emphasize, and then you work like hell to go improve upon those specific things and the chance is going to come back around. And when it does, you want to be able to go nail it. But the reason you can is because all the work that you put in, so when that chance comes again, you say, 'Okay, I've put the work in, I'm ready to go do it.’ So, that was my message to him about the readiness and that next chance, it's going to be there again and absolutely be ready for it."
Forbes, 23, has played in just three games for the Commanders this season after dealing with being sidelined and injured, but with a long season ahead, things will start to open up potentially for him.
Forbes could have a chance to return to action in Week 7 when the Commanders host the struggling Carolina Panthers.
