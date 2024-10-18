Commander Country

Commanders Coach Still Believes in Struggling Young CB

The Washington Commanders still have faith in former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) celebrates after breaking up a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) celebrates after breaking up a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a rough start in the career of Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

After being chosen with the No. 16 overall pick in last year's draft, Forbes has gotten beat plenty on the field, mainly for his size, and has been sidelined for most of his second season.

There's a new regime in town than the one that drafted Forbes last year, but coach Dan Quinn instilled some belief in his young cornerback.

"I had that conversation specifically and kind of remind him it's not always going to be this rocky," Quinn said. "By the work that you put in the things that you want to emphasize, and then you work like hell to go improve upon those specific things and the chance is going to come back around. And when it does, you want to be able to go nail it. But the reason you can is because all the work that you put in, so when that chance comes again, you say, 'Okay, I've put the work in, I'm ready to go do it.’ So, that was my message to him about the readiness and that next chance, it's going to be there again and absolutely be ready for it."

Forbes, 23, has played in just three games for the Commanders this season after dealing with being sidelined and injured, but with a long season ahead, things will start to open up potentially for him.

Forbes could have a chance to return to action in Week 7 when the Commanders host the struggling Carolina Panthers.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders QB Emphasizes Focus and Preparation for Week 7 vs. Panthers

• Commanders Learn Hard Lessons in Loss to Ravens

• Despite Week 6 Loss, Commanders Still Stand Atop NFC East

Commanders Reveal Thursday Injury Report Before Panthers Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News