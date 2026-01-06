Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury gets stamp of approval for head coaching candidacy

There are already six head coach openings in the NFL this season, and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could fill one of them.

Kingsbury has been viewed as a head coaching candidate in the past, especially after serving as the Arizona Cardinals leader from 2019 to 2022. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke about Kingsbury and his potential to become a head coach once again.

"I mean, I love working with Kliff. Me and him have a special relationship. We kind of built that over this past two years. And I kind of just wish I was out there more to play for him this past year. So I mean, that's kind of the focus for me in this off season. I was just rebuilding myself from the ground up and hopefully go out there and that's the most important thing to be available for my team," Daniels said via WUSA9.

Kingsbury among head coaching candidates

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin echoed Daniels' sentiments and believes that he would make a great head coach for another team in the league.

"So I think the best thing about Kliff is he's open to communication. He's very receptive and that's something you enjoy as a player because the open dialogue's extremely important. I think that's when you have success as an offense when there's an open dialogue between players and coaches," McLaurin said via WUSA9.

Kingsbury has learned a lot from his time as a head coach with the Cardinals and offensive coordinator with the Commanders. Those experiences should apply to whatever job he takes next.

"I think so much of Kliff. One, a very good coach, unbelievable with the quarterbacks, but like an even better person. And when you're able to play for somebody that you truly like believe in and trust, I think that's why I ended up playing my best. So I'm biased. I think so highly of Kliff and we'll see what lays out for him. I would love to see him get another shot at it," Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota said.

It's clear that the Commanders want what's best for Kingsbury, whether it's a return to the nation's capital as the offensive coordinator for a third straight season or a promotion to one of the league's head coaching roles. Ultimately, Kingsbury will do what's best for himself as he navigates this coaching carousel during the NFL offseason.

