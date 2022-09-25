Eagles vs. Commanders: Live Updates Blog

The Washington Commanders (1-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) face off in their first division matchup at FedEx Field today.

Several intriguing storylines surround today's game, but the biggest one of all centers around Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz playing against the Eagles, the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016, for the first time.

Wentz and the Eagles played five seasons together and even won a Super Bowl, but the team's relationship soured in the final year, and after a 4-12 finish, Philadelphia traded him to the Indianapolis Colts and ushered into the Jalen Hurts era.

Hurts has looked like an MVP candidate in the first two games for the Eagles, and he'll look to give the Commanders troubles again in Week 3.

In terms of injuries, Washington will be without cornerback William Jackson III today among several others. The defense has been stung horribly by the injury bug so far, and today's game is no exception. The Eagles remain very healthy coming into today's game.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: FOX

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Eagles -6.5

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Eagles -275, Commanders +225



The Eagles won the toss and deferred. Washington will get the ball to start the game.

First Quarter:

Curtis Samuel ran for 15 yards on the Commanders' first play of the game, but Washington couldn't capitalize any further. A sack by Josh Sweat and Fletcher Cox on third and eight forced Washington to punt.

Change of possession

Washington stuffed Miles Sanders on the first play of the drive. On second and long, a pass interference by Rachad Wildgoose moved Philadelphia to its 35-yard line.

Back-to-back runs by Sanders gave Philadelphia another first down at its 46-yard line.

Washington's defense forces an incompletion on first down. Hurts completes a pass to DeVonta Smith to make it third and five. On third down, Hurts pass to Quez Watkins is incomplete and forces the Eagles to punt.

Change of possession.

Back-to-back sacks by Cox and Javon Hargrave start the drive and force third and 24. On third down, J.D. McKissic runs seven yards and Washington is forced to punt from its 10-yard line.

Smith returns the punt 12 yards to the Eagles' 44-yard line.

Change of possession.

Jamin Davis sacks Hurts for a loss of three yards. Hurts throws back-to-back incompletions to Smith and AJ Brown, respectively, to force fourth down.

Dax Milne calls for a fair catch at the Commanders' 16-yard line.

Change of possession.

Washington gives the ball to Antonio Gibson on two consecutive plays to start the drive and get a first down. The Commanders get another first down on a 16-yard pass from Wentz to Samuel.

Washington stays on the ground with Gibson and McKissic but doesn't find as much success compared to the start of the drive. On third and five, Brandon Graham sacks Wentz to force fourth down. Wentz has been sacked four times in the first quarter.

The punt by Tress Way goes 51 yards to the Eagles' 10-yard line. Britain Covey returns it 12 yards to the 22-yard line.

Change of possession.

