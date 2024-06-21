Power Rankings: Commanders Not The Texans But Are 'Close to That Path'
It's hard to imagine a world where the Washington Commanders don't show plenty of improvement as a franchise, flipping the culture around and showing promise. That doesn't always show up in the win column, though.
Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab recently began his offseason NFL power rankings and preview series, which starts with the lowest-ranked team. This year, that team was the Carolina Panthers at No. 32, with the New England Patriots being No. 31 followed by the Denver Broncos at No. 30.
Just ahead of those three teams, ranked No. 29 is the Commanders themselves.
The Commanders did just about everything fans could want out of a rebuilding team -- there's new ownership, a new general manager and even a new coaching staff. Through all of that, the Commanders spent the offseason turning around the roster, too, returning the least amount of production from a season ago.
Still, they are just that -- a rebuilding team. No. 2 overall pick and new potential franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels is unproven. Head coach Dan Quinn's defense has to back him up. Can the offensive line keep Daniels' jersey clean? There remain plenty of unanswered questions by this team.
Plenty of the Commanders' recent moves replicate those of the Houston Texans -- who won three games in 2022 before jumping to ten wins in 2023. They had a breakout No. 2 overall pick which happened to be a quarterback, along with a head coach in his first season with the team.
Any team trying to replicate the Texans' rapid rebuild are facing a large uphill climb. The Commanders could come close, though, and they could do so in a two-year stretch.
"But the Commanders could be a team that comes close to that path," Schwab wrote of the Commanders rebuild compared to the Texans. "Why not? Ownership doesn't seem to be meddling with personnel decisions anymore. The Commanders have a GM who already has respect around the league, a head coach deserving of a second chance and a quarterback who might not be Stroud but could have a massive impact right away. "
There are so many moving factors, which could explain a No. 29 ranking. Banking on Daniels to turn the four-win team around in year one is asking for plenty. Quinn and the rest of his coaching staff have to establish a culture and get everyone on the same page.
However, the players who embraced the franchise's previous mediocrity feel as if they were traded to a new team. Freshly acquired players are going to feel a culture the Commanders aren't quite used to.
"The Commanders already had some good players and then added plenty of talent in free agency," Schwab continued. "They added more than 20 veteran free agents this offseason. The Commanders had the most roster turnover in the league, and that's not a bad thing after a 4-13 season."
With an already decent set of players, a strong free agency and an even better 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders should improve in the upcoming NFL season. How much they improve is the question to be asked, and the answer will be found in the production of Daniels and the new-look roster in year one of the turnaround.
