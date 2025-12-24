Commanders make starting quarterback decision against Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have officially named their starting quarterback for Thursday’s Christmas Day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders will turn to veteran Josh Johnson under center after ruling out Marcus Mariota due to a quad injury.

Washington is once again leaning on experience as it prepares for a short week divisional game.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson (14) prepares to throw the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Johnson steps into familiar role

Josh Johnson will make his 10th career NFL start on Thursday and his first since Week 16 of the 2021 season, when he suited up for the Baltimore Ravens. While it has been some time since Johnson last opened a game as the starter, this situation is nothing new for the veteran quarterback.

Johnson’s lone career win as a starter actually came with Washington back in 2018. That season, he was signed late after injuries sidelined both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy, forcing the team to scramble for answers at quarterback. Now, years later, Johnson once again finds himself stepping into a familiar role as an experienced stopgap option on short notice.

Johnson stepped in last week after Mariota left the game in the third quarter and finished the game in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders are not asking Johnson to be a savior. Instead, the expectation is steady play, sound decision-making, and an ability to manage the offense against the Cowboys' defense. Starting in the NFL is no easy assignment, especially on a short week, but Johnson’s familiarity with NFL systems and game environments played a major role in the decision.

Commanders reshuffle quarterback depth

With Mariota ruled out, Washington also had to reshuffle the rest of the quarterback depth chart. Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that the team signed veteran Jeff Driskel off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Driskel will serve as the No. 2 quarterback for Thursday’s game.

In addition, Sam Hartman will be signed to the active roster from the Commanders' practice squad and will act as the emergency third quarterback. The quick moves highlight just how fast Washington had to adjust after Mariota’s quad injury became a concern late in the week.

Stability prioritized over overhaul

The quarterback situation is far from ideal, but the Commanders are focused on stability rather than overhaul. With limited preparation time and a divisional opponent on deck, Washington opted for experience across the board.

Thursday’s matchup will test Johnson and the offense, but it also represents another opportunity for Washington to evaluate depth and resilience under pressure. With injuries continuing to impact the roster, the Commanders are prioritizing composure and execution as they look to get through Christmas Day with a competitive performance in Dallas.

READ MORE: Commanders' journeyman quarterback prepares for potential full-circle start

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders head coach reveals wild emergency quarterback scenario

• Huge brawl breaks out near end of Commanders-Eagles game



• Commanders prioritize altering Jayden Daniels' playing style for longevity

• What Jayden Daniels’ second season really told the Commanders