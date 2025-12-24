Commanders sign 9-year quarterback veteran after Marcus Mariota injury

The quarterback position has been unpredictable for the Washington Commanders this season. After a strong performance last year, fans were looking forward to seeing Jayden Daniels under center, but a string of injuries has kept him off the field, leaving veteran Marcus Mariota to step in.

Now, with Marcus Mariota sidelined alongside Daniels, the Commanders are facing a challenge at quarterback. While Josh Johnson is expected to start against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day, the question remains: who will step in if Johnson goes down?

Driskel provides system familiarity

On Monday, Washington addressed the concern by signing veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. He is no stranger to the team, having had a brief stint with the Commanders that barely made it past preseason. Driskel is familiar with Kliff Kingsbury’s offensive system, which could help maintain some continuity as the offense adjusts to multiple injuries.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jeff Driskel (16) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Journeyman adds veteran depth

Driskel, a former sixth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2016, has been in the NFL for over a decade, spending time with Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, Houston, Arizona, Cleveland, Washington, and Las Vegas.

His career has been a rollercoaster in recent years: he signed with the Cardinals in 2023 but was cut after preseason before rejoining their practice squad. Cleveland then signed him from Arizona’s practice squad in December 2023. Driskel last started a game at the end of the 2023 season for the Browns, completing 50% of his throws for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He signed with the Commanders in 2024, appearing in one game, and then briefly joined the Raiders’ practice squad before returning to the Cardinals.

With the short week, it’s unlikely that Driskel will get immediate practice reps. However, his experience and knowledge of the Commanders’ offense make him a logical backup option if needed. For now, if Mariota can’t go, Johnson is expected to start, with Driskel serving as the emergency option.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jeff Driskel (16) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cosmi season ends on IR

Another change to the offense comes with right guard Sam Cosmi being placed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in the loss to Philadelphia. Cosmi, who had already missed the first six games recovering from offseason knee surgery, will not return this season.

With both the Commanders and the Cowboys out of postseason contention, whoever is at quarterback, this matchup will be less about standings and more about bragging rights.

READ MORE: Commanders head coach reveals wild emergency quarterback scenario

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' journeyman quarterback prepares for potential full-circle start

• Huge brawl breaks out near end of Commanders-Eagles game



• Commanders prioritize altering Jayden Daniels' playing style for longevity

• What Jayden Daniels’ second season really told the Commanders