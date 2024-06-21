Why Receiver Terry McLaurin is Commanders 'Player Worth Rooting For'
Drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft Terry McLaurin a lot of people thought the biggest obstacle for the Ohio State standout was proving to everyone he was underrated.
It didn't take long for him to do that, and to become one of the faces of the Commanders franchise.
READ MORE: Should Washington Gamble on Injured Lineman?
But it turns out, playing for Washington brought a few more hurdles in McLaurin's path from slept-on draft prospect to becoming a bonafide star in the NFL.
All of those things, and his persistence and consistent production in spite of them, is why NFL.com named him the team's 'player worth rooting for' in 2024.
"He accounts for 28.2 percent of the Commanders’ receiving yards since entering the league in 2019, which is the highest share of any team’s combined receiving yards during that span."- Dan Parr, NFL.com
"McLaurin has long deserved better than the chaos that has often surrounded him in Washington, but it’s never stopped the former third-round pick from providing steady leadership and primo production," Dan Parr wrote for the league site. "He accounts for 28.2 percent of the Commanders’ receiving yards since entering the league in 2019, which is the highest share of any team’s combined receiving yards during that span. And he’s done so with no consistency at quarterback. McLaurin can become the first player to post five straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards with each coming from a different primary starting QB. It seems likely he’ll accomplish the feat in 2024 with throws coming from immensely talented second-overall pick Jayden Daniels, who has a chance to provide the stability McLaurin has never experienced in the NFL."
McLaurin has already played with more different starting quarterbacks than a lot of NFL receivers play for in their entire careers. And he did it without changing teams once. In fact, including this year, he'll have played with at least 11 different starting quarterbacks yet only three different head coaches.
That kind of quarterback to coach turnover is unique, as is McLaurin's ability to produce four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the process.
It's the kind of thing that can make an entire stadium and fan base chant your name whenever they get the chance.
READ MORE: Washington Offseason Should Include Extension for Sam Cosmi
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.