Quan Martin Impresses at Washington Commanders Minicamp, Eyeing 'Significant Role'
With the Washington Commanders wrapping their mandatory minicamp last week the next step in the development of the team will come with training camp beginning in late July.
We now know the rookies will report on July 18th while the veterans will get a bit more time before reporting back to the Commanders on July 23rd.
One of those veterans will be coming back looking to keep his spot at the top of the safety group for Washington as Quan Martin was the clear standout player from the minicamp period according to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post when he appeared on the Locked On Commanders podcast.
"If we're talking safeties, they have three young ones in Percy Butler, (Darrick Forrest), and Quan, and I think Quan is very clearly the leader in the clubhouse there to have a significant role,”- Sam Fortier, Washington Post
“Quan Martin, the safety, obviously he had the highlight pick during camp…but I would say I think we knew (safety) Jeremy Chinn considering that he turned down more money to go elsewhere, he's on a one-year deal, (and) he talked about it being fit in this defense. I think everybody knew new faces on the defense that are going to pop are going to be (linebacker) Bobby Wagner, Jeremy Chinn, and (linebacker Frankie) Luvu...But I thought to myself, ‘Ok, if we're talking safeties, they have three young ones in Percy Butler, (Darrick Forrest), and Quan, and I think Quan is very clearly the leader in the clubhouse there to have a significant role,” Fortier said when asked about his standout player from the three days at Commanders practice. “I just think that he's going to be a guy they move around and I think he's going to cause some havoc.”
In his rookie season after being a second-round draft pick by Washington last April, Martin played in 16 of the team’s 17 games, started five, and came away with two interceptions and a sack.
It was at safety he showed his most promise as an NFL player and the new coaching staff led by Dan Quinn evidently saw the same thing as it appears that’s where Martin will fit in with the new style of play he and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. are bringing over from the Dallas Cowboys.
Martin was very complimentary of his two new top coaches earlier in the offseason and seemed comfortable with the idea of not moving around as much as he did his rookie season while mainly focusing on free safety responsibilities.
He also said he’s looking forward to taking the next step toward becoming a well-rounded player in the NFL, and at least in the early portion of the year, he appears to be doing just that.
To hear all of Fortier’s comments about Martin and more check out this episode of Locked On Commanders.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.