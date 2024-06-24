San Francisco 49ers Star Has High Praise For Washington Commanders Free Agent Addition
The Washington Commanders have paid major attention to rebuilding their team, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. They brought in a defensive-minded head coach in Dan Quinn and acquired free-agent pieces to help raise the floor of one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
One free agent that was signed is former first-round pick by the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell. Ferrell was highly touted coming out of Clemson but hasn't quite lived up to that hype. He has been consistent, but by no means has he been the disruptor that he was while in college.
Ferrell will now be entering his sixth season in the league, after signing a one-year deal to join the Commanders. His stint in Washington comes one season after suiting up for the San Francisco 49ers. It is unknown what type of player the Commanders will be getting in Ferrell, but the upside is there for a player who 49ers' All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa classifies as "the guy that had the best effort on the defensive line."
That is some seriously high praise coming from a player with the motor that Bosa has. Ferrell will compete for a starting spot along the Commanders' defensive line once training camp begins and will join an improved line that features Dante Fowler Jr., Daron Payne, and Jonathan Allen. Under the tutelage of Quinn the defense should improve from a season ago and for Ferrell he will look to translate his hard work and effort into more production.
