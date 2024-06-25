Terry McLaurin Says New Washington Commanders Offense 'Playing With a Lot of Energy'
You may have heard this before in year's past but this season could be a good one for the Washington Commanders.
The thing is, however, that the win-loss column, as odd as it may sound, is only the start of where the Commanders are looking to improve. And in reality, there's a scenario where the team's growth far exceeds its record improvement.
It's the improvements in the scheme, potential in the roster, and excitement of a new style of football in Washington that has so many anticipating what might be on the horizon. Record prediction aside, receiver Terry McLaurin knows it's a new day and gave Scott Van Pelt of ESPN's SportsCenter a little insight into what the team might look like in 2024.
"You'll see an offense this year who's playing with a lot of energy, (and) who's playing together," McLaurin said. "If I were to show you our practice clips, you see guys who don't have the ball running down the field to get a block. That's been an emphasis from (offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury) and our entire offensive staff. And we've seen some other teams (like the) San Francisco (49ers)...they play great without the ball. And I think that's a testament to the unselfishness (you have to) succeed as an offense. There's only one ball that could go around, but if you got guys who are playing hard without the ball in their hand, and when they do have the ball in their hand, they're protecting it, they're making cuts, they're trying to do something with it, you're going to have success."
"Defensively, it's been tough going against them in the spring so far, even though we ain't got pads on because they're tenacious," McLaurin continued. " And I think (defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.), obviously (head coach Dan Quinn), they're emphasizing turnovers. So you got guys flying all over the field, getting picks, trying to punch the ball out. It's just a tenacity that I feel like we possibly missed in the past that I feel like is really there right now. And when you got guys focused on one mission who have the connection that I feel like we have in the building, who have the practice and the work ethic and the good habits we're trying to form in this time, and then you got guys going out there who love football and love to compete, I think you have a chance to be successful. ...So I think if we continue doing those things as we go into this off-season...everybody's going to do their job and be ready to come back for camp so we can get this thing rolling."
When the Commanders broke for their final extended break of the offseason following mandatory minicamp in June coach Quinn emphasized taking care of the team by taking care of yourself, so you can come back and take care of each other.
It's a message that seems like a 'no-brainer' in the larger football sense, being that this sport above all others is truly the ultimate team sport, but it's a mantra not as widespread or believed as we might like to think.
There are a lot of individuals in the NFL. And some of them are really talented. Washington believes it has 90 talented individuals, but knows that getting them to act as one is the key to unlocking all of its potential.
