Terry McLaurin: Similarities in Commanders Jayden Daniels and Texans C.J. Stroud
They say 'birds of a feather, flock together' and as cliche as it might sound there is some truth in it when it coes to friends and quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders and C.J. Stroud of the Houst Texans.
Both are No. 2 overall picks in their respective NFL Draft classes, both are viewed as the potential savior of their franchises, though Stroud is obviously further along that path with the Texans than Daniels is with the Commanders right now, and both had somewhat non-traditional paths to getting to the NFL.
Something Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin has taken note of, and believes could be a catalyst for success with his new quarterback.
"I think a big part of it comes from the makeup of that quarterback," McLaurin responded to SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt when asked about facilitating early success with Daniels the way Houston did with Stroud. "I have a history with C.J. Stroud, just knowing him and getting to know him and what he's made up of, and the adversity he went through at Ohio State, and it built him for what he was ready for now. I think Jayden Daniels has a similar story to where he started out at Arizona State, goes to LSU, has a good first year, but that second year he takes off man and he wins the Heisman...And as a leader and as his wide receiver, I always just want to be the best player I can for him. So I'm going to push him. I know he's going to push me, but I think you don't have to tell him what to do when it comes to practice. He's out there early, he's getting warmed up, and if he doesn't like a rep that went down in practice, he's like, 'Hey Terry, let's come over here. Let's get this rep again. Run it back. Yeah, run it back,' and I think that's a testament to his work ethic and how he tries to prepare each and every day in practice. He treats every practice and every rep like it's a game rep situation."
Daniels first jumped onto the national stage for his athleticism and playmaking ability on the ground and through the air. It was something he first showed at Arizona State, but didn't really get to refine and fully capitalize on until he landed at LSU.
Stroud, like Daniels, started his collegiate career in one program and flourished in another, and his journey took him from Georgia to Ohio State before ultimately landing him with the Texans who were in dire need of quarterback stability after years of doubt and questions at the position. Another similarity to Daniels' situation in Washington.
In his first NFL season Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards, 23 touchdowns, just five interceptions, and added another 167 yards rushing with three scoring runs. Daniels is expected to eclipse that number on the ground, and anywhere near 4100 yards of production with 26 touchdowns would send the fan base through the roof.
More important than the personal stats, and Pro Bowl selection, and Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, was the 10 wins he led Houston to in his rookie year. Enough to win the AFC South after finishing last the previous season to earn that No. 2 overall pick that got them Stroud in the first place.
Daniels will admittedly have a tougher road to plow if he's going to replicate those results in the NFC East Division with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys both looking to prove nay-sayers wrong after each had tumultuous double-digit win seasons last year.
Still, the Commanders are a trendy pick to go from worst to first in the NFC East Division and Daniels is a big reason why. So is the obsession we have as a society to see amazing feats of athleticism repeated, so seeing his friend do that with the Texans last year only has those supporting Daniels wanting to see him do it this year even more.
