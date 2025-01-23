Tom Brady Reveals What he Sees in Commanders' Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are set to take on their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game to determine who will represent the conference in the Super Bowl.
Evidently, for the Commanders to even be in this position is quite remarkable. Just last season, the club won just four games and had a questionable direction. The new ownership cleaned the house from top to bottom, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has helped transform the franchise.
Selected No. 2 overall in the most recent draft, Daniels is set to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after a 12-win rookie campaign, though his two playoff wins are much more impressive.
Many have taken notice of Daniels' play as he led Washington to playoff wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions -- with the greatest to ever play the position in the NFL dishing some high praise recently.
During an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Tom Brady talked about one key aspect of Daniels' game: his poise.
"You don't need to complete your first five passes to become confident. That's what I see in a young Jayden Daniels."
It's been a common theme among many who know football to praise the LSU product's poise on the field. He's even-keeled and never gets too rattled, no matter the moment. There's no shock he is in rhythm no matter what the defense does or how they might impact him early on.
Daniels plays with a level of calmness and confidence that the Commanders have been able to rally around, and he's played a key role in Dan Quinn being able to establish a superb culture within the organization in his first season as the head coach.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Continues to Reach Rare Heights as a Rookie
• Lions Defender Takes Virtual Path to Soothe Real Commanders Frustrations
• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Lions in Divisional Round
• Another Rookie Was Hitting His Stride During Commanders' Win Over Lions