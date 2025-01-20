Lions Defender Takes Virtual Path to Soothe Real Commanders Frustrations
The Washington Commanders defeated the Detroit Lions and sent their opponent into its offseason earlier than they had intended.
Coming into the playoffs as the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Lions had aspirations–expectations even–of getting to the Super Bowl, something the franchise has never done. The Commanders had other plans, however, and will take their shot at earning a Super Bowl trip instead.
With Detroit heading home for good this season, there wasn't anything left to do from a football perspective, so while Washington looks ahead to the NFC Championship Game this weekend, the losers in this weekend's battle are looking back at what could've been.
For Lions cornerback, in one reality–albeit virtual–what could have been a 100+ point margin of victory for his side instead of the 14-point win the Commanders secured on Saturday.
In the video shared on social media, Arnold doesn't say anything but gives the camera a telling look before panning to his computer screen, where you can see he's playing EA Sports' Madden NFL video game. If you look close enough, you can see that he has put Detroit up 103-0, in the first quarter.
As coping mechanisms go, it certainly is one of the healthiest we'd imagine as running up the score on a video game is arguably healthier than several other coping mechanisms people sometimes turn to.
In this case, since Arnold couldn't beat Washington and couldn't join it, he decided to beat it virtually while imagining what it might be like to get real-life revenge next postseason if the two teams meet again. Though if that happens, that version of the Commanders won't be playing at Rookie skill level.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Delivers 'Tough News' Regarding OL Sam Cosmi
• Key Washington Commanders OL Leaves Lions Games With Injury
• Washington Commanders WR Leaves Playoff Game vs. Lions With Injury
• Kevin Durant Shows Love For Washington Commanders, Reps Jersey