NFL Top 100: Where's Commanders DE Jonathan Allen?

Allen makes the Top 100 list for the first time in his career.

Washington Commanders defensive end Jonathan Allen turned in a career year last season and his peers are noticing.

In NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022, Allen ranked No. 88 in the league, voted by his peers.

A year ago, Allen signed a four-year, $72 million extension which begins this season.

Now a six-year pro, Allen is the longest-tenured member of the Washington defense and is seen as a primary leader for the unit.

Allen landed on the Top 100 list this year because he took a major step in the right direction last season.

The former first-round pick from Alabama recorded 62 tackles and a career-high nine sacks last season.

His peers aren't the only ones that feel Allen is one of the best players in the NFL.

Given Allen's success, he was listed as the 10th-best defensive tackle in the league based on a survey curated by ESPN, which polled 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Allen makes his first appearance in the top 10 after edging out Leonard Williams and many others due to his consistency. He has always been a high-level tackle, but a career-high 9.0 sacks earned him his first Pro Bowl last season. The Commanders needed more pass-rushing with Chase Young out, and they got it from Allen.

"He played really well last year, and he also gives them a big leadership component," an NFC exec said. "He does everything the way you want, from the way he plays the position to the way he leads."

Allen had a 12.1% pass rush win rate last year from the interior (eighth in the NFL), and he recorded 34 pressures overall.

Allen's hope is that a stronger 2022 campaign will lead to a higher spot on next year's list.

