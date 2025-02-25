Top wide receivers to watch for at the NFL Combine for the Commanders
The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 NFL Combine with a clear need to bolster their wide receiver corps.
With new leadership in place and quaterback Jayden Daniels entering year 2 , finding a dynamic pass-catcher could be a priority in the upcoming draft.
This year’s wide receiver class is filled with talent, but three names stand out as potential targets for Washington: Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, and Tetairoa McMillan. Each of these players brings a unique skill set that could help elevate the Commanders’ offense.
Luther Burden III, Missouri
Luther Burden III has been a standout playmaker at Missouri, demonstrating elite athleticism and route-running ability. At 5’11”, 208 pounds, Burden possesses the explosiveness to create separation against defenders and is dangerous after the catch. His ability to turn short passes into big gains makes him an intriguing option for a team that needs a reliable playmaker. The Commanders could use a receiver with Burden’s skill set to complement their existing weapons and give their quarterback a high-percentage target.
At the Combine, scouts will be eager to see Burden’s 40-yard dash time and how he performs in agility drills. If he puts up strong numbers, his stock could rise, making him a viable first-round option for Washington.
Matthew Golden, Texas
Matthew Golden is a prospect who has flown under the radar compared to some of the bigger names in this draft class, but his potential is undeniable. Standing at 6’0” and weighing 190 pounds, Golden has the versatility to line up both outside and in the slot. His strong hands, crisp route-running, and ability to make contested catches make him an attractive option for teams in need of a dependable receiver.
The Commanders could benefit from Golden’s ability to win in one-on-one situations, particularly in the red zone. At the Combine, his vertical leap and route-running drills will be key areas of focus. If he showcases strong physical traits alongside his already polished game, he could solidify himself as a Day 2 selection with high upside.
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
One of the most physically imposing receivers in this draft class, Tetairoa McMillan is a 6’5”, 210-pound playmaker who has the tools to be a dominant outside receiver in the NFL. His combination of size, catch radius, and body control makes him a nightmare matchup for defenders. McMillan has proven to be a reliable deep threat and a red-zone target throughout his collegiate career at Arizona.
Washington could use a big-bodied receiver who can win jump balls and provide a security blanket for their quarterback. If McMillan runs well at the Combine, particularly in the 40-yard dash and three-cone drill, his draft stock could soar. His performance in the gauntlet drill will also be important in showcasing his hands and route fluidity.
The Washington Commanders have an opportunity to add a dynamic receiver to their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Combine will play a crucial role in determining which prospects stand out. Whether Washington looks to make a splash in the first round or finds value on Day 2, these receivers should be on their radar as they look to build a more explosive offense.
