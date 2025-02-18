Commander Country

Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency

The Washington Commanders could bring in some more top-level talent in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking for ways to improve their team this offseason, and with loads of cap space, the team can go in a few different directions.

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport proposes the idea that the Commanders could sign Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Arizona Cardinals
Mack to the Commanders?

"The Commanders have a window before quarterback Jayden Daniels gets a mega-deal in a couple years. It's win-now time in Washington. And that makes veteran players like Los Angeles Chargers edge-rusher Khalil Mack viable free agent targets," Davenport writes.

"The Commanders exceeded expectations in many ways last year. But the edge-rusher position was a weak spot. Dante Fowler Jr. surprised with 10.5 sacks But Fowler is a free agent in 2025, and no other edge on the team had more than five sacks a season ago.

"Yes, Mack is 33. But he's been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons, and as recently as 2023 he recorded a career-best 17 sacks.

"Mack can still play. And the Commanders can offer him the one thing that has eluded him to this point in his career—a chance to make a deep playoff run."

The Commanders may want to find someone younger in the draft, but having him learn from the likes of Wagner, Fowler and Mack could help sharpen that iron for years down the line.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

