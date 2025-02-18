Commander Country

Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason

The Washington Commanders have one of their best players making a little too much money.

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is the longest-tenured member on the team apart from punter Tress Way.

Allen arrived in the nation's capital in 2017, and has seen all of the ups and downs that the organization has been on.

However, The Athletic insider Ben Standig believes that Allen may have played his last down with the franchise.

Allen leaving D.C.?

"One season remains on Allen’s four-year, $72 million extension," Standig writes.

"The terms included a $22.47 million salary-cap hit but only a $6 million dead-cap charge. Washington has significant cap room regardless, but it also has DT Daron Payne counting north of $20 million and an Allen replacement in 2024 second-rounder Johnny Newton on the roster. Allen’s streak of healthy seasons ended with a pectoral tear, though he surprisingly returned before the playoff run. His power and pass rushing would be missed. However, his sack totals have declined annually since recording nine in 2021, and he is entering his age 30-season."

Allen turned 30 last month and after coming off of a major injury, his best days may be behind him. However, the Commanders still value him tremendously, and though they may not be able to pay him as much on a future contract, Washington should still explore the avenue of letting him play out the final year of his deal.

