Washington Commanders Added 'Under-The-Radar' Star Defender This Offseason
The Washington Commanders got better this offseason, whether it'll show in the win/loss column next season or not. With a huge roster overhaul, a change in leadership and a fresh coaching staff, there are better days ahead of the Commanders.
With Jayden Daniels taking over the offense as the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the offense should take a leap forward, especially when factoring in the arrival of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
But can Washington continue to hoist a stout defense to back up a revitalized offense? Again, the roster overhaul was on both sides of the ball, not just offense. One key addition could help anchor the offense.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin took a look at one player who could be an under-the-radar potential star for their team this season. The Commanders selection was linebacker Frankie Luvu, who joined Washington this offseason.
The seventh-year linebacker has 20 career sacks and 338 combined tackles. Luvu might not be getting enough attention because the team made a plethora of moves, bringing in plenty of talents who will get to make a big impact within the team.
"The former Panthers starter got big money to join Washington in free agency, but he's probably not getting the attention he deserves. After an increasingly active role rushing the pocket in Carolina, he has a chance to be a difference-maker at the heart of Dan Quinn's defense," Benjamin wrote.
With Dan Quinn taking over as the Commanders' head coach, the defense will be intruiging to watch. He was the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys previously, and he could have the Commanders looking sharp on that side of the football.
In addition to Luvu's 20 sacks, he's got 46 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits. He's going to be a disruptor and impact player for the Commanders, and whether or not he can blossom into a star or not for Washington will be interesting to watch.
