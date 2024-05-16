Washington Commanders Adding Veteran Wide Receiver To Roster
Many wondered why the Washington Commanders weren't more aggressive in addressing their wide receiver group this offseason.
While the team added Olamide Zaccheus this offseason during free agency it was largely viewed as a net loss due to the departure of Curtis Samuel who signed with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent.
In April, Washington drafted Luke McCaffrey out of Rice to join the group, but still observers wanted more. Apparently, so did the Commanders as they worked out mulitiple receivers on Wednesday and are reportedly signing one, Damiere Byrd.
Byrd turned 31 years old in January and played one game for the Atlanta Falcons last season after playing in 14 for them in 2022.
He started his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina and appeared in 17 games over three seasons there.
In 2019 Byrd played 11 games and started three for the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury who is now the offensive coordinator for the Commanders.
After departing the Cardinals Byrd joined the New England Patriots where he started 14 games in 2020 bringing in a career high 47 receptions for 604 yards.
On top of receiving ability Byrd also brings a special teams resume with 15 career punt returns and 14 career kickoff returns to his name. He has one kickoff return touchdown.
At five-foot-nine Byrd isn't the tall receiver many had hoped Washington would add, but he's the addition this coaching staff made for a reason and we'll get our first in-person look at him next week as OTAs continue.
