2024 Schedule Release: Commanders Game-By-Game Predictions
The new era of the Washington Commanders is inching closer and closer with each passing week and we now know how their schedule will shape out after the release on Wednesday night. They struggled last year to put much together, but with improvement across the board they will improve from last year, but not quite get to the point where they can make the playoffs. See how I predicted their game-by-game wins and losses.
Week 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - L
Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut as a starting QB on the road in Tampa Bay. The Bucs have pretty much run things back from last season's playoff team and heading on the road will prevent a challenge for the rookie QB in his first career start.
Week 2 vs. New York Giants - W
The first win of the new Commanders era comes in week two at home against the New York Giants. The Giants will get Daniel Jones back, but they lost Saquon Barkley this offseason. The Giants have been middling the past few seasons and with the new-look Commanders having some emphasis on getting a win they will here.
Week 3 at Cincinnati Bengals - L
The Commanders will begin their two-game road trip in Cincinnati with the return of Joe Burrow. The Bengals are trying to get back on track this season after Burrow got injured last season and will look to make a point. The Bengals will be too much here for the young Commanders.
Week 4 at Arizona Cardinals - L
Back-to-back away games are never ideal and with the return of Kyler Murray and an improved roster, it doesn't look promising for Washington in this one. It could be a toss-up, but look for the Cardinals to come away with a close victory.
Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns - W
The matchup against the Browns will be an interesting one as Watson returns to QB Cleveland. He wasn't all that impressive in the limited action we have seen him in and I think this is a great spot for the Commanders to come away with a victory.
Week 6 at Baltimore Ravens - L
Week six will provide the Commanders with a true test as they head on the road to take on the Ravens. Lamar Jackson is always a tough assignment and it will be difficult for Washington to keep up in this one.
Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers - W
The Carolina Panthers were the worst team in the NFL in 2023 and I fully expect them to be in the same boat this year as they also look to build upon a new era. The Commanders look like the better team and come away with the dub.
Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears - W
The matchup between the number one overall pick and the number two overall pick. This game should be circled on several calendars and will provide fireworks from start to finish. I think Daniels is the better of the two and with the game being at home the Commanders come away with the W.
Week 9 at New York Giants - W
The winning streak for the Commanders continues into week 9 at the Meadowlands as they take on the Giants. The Giants look like a mess and it remains to be seen if Daniel Jones will ever become what they envisioned.
Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - L
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be better than they were the past couple of seasons with Russell Wilson at the helm. This game will be a close one, but I see the Commanders dropping it after winning three straight.
Week 11 at Philadelphia Eagles - L
The Commanders have a tough matchup here in week 11 having to go into Philadelphia looking to bounce back off a loss. Unfortunately, the environment will be too much for them as they drop one to a divisional opponent.
Week 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys - W
The Dallas Cowboys make their way to the DMV. The Cowboys didn't do much this offseason to warrant them being any better than they have been and likely could be looking to retool after this season. This is a great opportunity for the Commanders who come away with the victory.
Week 13 vs. Tennessee Titans - L
The Commanders head to Nashville in week 13 and will have a tough test against an improved roster in Tennessee. This game will be a fun one to watch with a couple of elite offenses, but the Commanders drop a close one on the road.
Week 14 BYE
Week 15 at New Orleans Saints - W
After the bye, the Commanders head down to NOLA to take on the Saints. The Saints aren't by any means a real threat to most, but they could surprise some people. Luckily for the Commander, this game won't be one of those surprises.
Week 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - L
Nearing the end of the season the Commanders see the Eagles for the second time in 2024, this time at home. It won't matter much as the Eagles once again prove they are the better team at this point in the season.
Week 17 vs. Atlanta Falcons - L
The Commanders could win this game, but I think at this point in the season the Falcons will start to show some strength and come into the DMV and walk out with a victory.
Week 18 at Dallas Cowboys - L
After two losses in a row, the Commanders will go into Jerry's world looking to end the season on a strong note. That unfortunately won't happen as Washington completes their regular season with three straight losses.
FINAL RECORD: 7-10
