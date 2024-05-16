Looking Ahead to Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Schedule
The Washington Commanders will travel the least of any NFL franchise in 2024 thanks to a mostly east coast schedule due to facing the AFC North and NFC South divisions primarily outside of the NFC East Division.
In addition, the Commanders also face the Arizona Cardinals of the NFC West, Chicago Bears of the NFC North, and the Tennessee Titans of the AFC South.
The furthest trip Washington will take is to face the Cardinals in Week 4 of the NFL season, and the second-longest trip is to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. While this year's schedule isn't full of advantageous situations, it certainly has a few, and that's one of them.
But what about 2025? Thanks to the way the NFL rotates divisional opponents we already know a large portion of next year's schedule as well.
Unless the NFL is able to weasel an 18th regular season game out of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) we know the Commanders will play one more road game than home. That team will be the AFC East Division team that finishes in the same positioning as Washington does in the NFC East.
According to early projections, it's likely that team will be either the New York Jets or New England Patriots. Either way, it's an east coast trip, so good for mileage. Especially since the Commanders will face the AFC West in 2025 with road trips to face the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on the schedule.
That means the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will visit Washington in 2025 and while the entire NFC East will face these same four AFC West teams, not all of them will travel as far.
Similarly, all NFC East teams will play the entire NFC North Division, and the Commanders will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers while the Chicago Bears (Jayden Daniels vs. Caleb Wiliams part 2) and Detroit Lions will visit the DMV.
Finally, Washington will play host to the NFC West Division team and visit the NFC South Division team that finish in the same place in their respective divisions as this team does in the NFC East.
Likely, either the Arizona Cardinals or Seattle Seahawks will visit the Commanders, and they will take a trip to face either the Carolina Panthers or New Orleans Saints.
Of course, there's also the possibility of Washington playing overseas, something it hasn't done since playing to a 27-27 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals in London in 2016.
Since the Commanders are not currently one of the team granted an overseas fan base by the NFL's global markets program it's possible that if they do play abroad it would be one of the road games. Perhaps to Germany to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Although, neither the Green Bay Packers or Philadelphia Eagles have been awarded Brazil as a global market, yet the two will play the first NFL game ever held in the country.
Here's a full list of the teams and projected divisions Washington will face in 2025.
HOME
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
NFC West
AWAY
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
NFC South
AFC East
