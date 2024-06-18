Commanders' Austin Ekeler Breaks Down 'Misalignment' With Jim Harbaugh, Chargers
Running back Austin Ekeler is going to open up the Washington Commanders offense with his versatility, something he wanted when leaving the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.
With Kliff Kingsbury taking over the offense in his first year with the team, the style of play is going to change for the Commanders -- a pass-first, balanced team. They're going to thrive off versatility, which helps that No. 2 overall pick and Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is an incredible dual threat.
Furthermore, Ekeler thrives both on the ground and in the passing game, an impact he wanted to make when looking for a new home this offseason. Why was he looking for a new team, though?
Since 2017, the start of the star running back's career, he's been with the Chargers. They made a splash of a head coaching hire this offseason, securing Jim Harbaugh.
Now, Harbaugh had a distinct style of play in Michigan, and that was pounding the rock. They ran the ball, and they did so efficiently. Evidently, he's going to want the same for his team in the NFL, and Ekeler wanted to provide more than just taking handoffs over and over.
"...there was a misalignment there, which, no harm no foul. I'll go somewhere else where Austin can be the best version of myself out there."- Austin Ekeler, Commanders Running Back
"They wanted a guy they can hand the ball off to 300 times a year, and, look, I haven't had the capacity to do that," Ekeler said during on Up & Adams with Kay Adams. "That's not my game. That's not how Austin Ekeler is going to be the best on the field. So there was a misalignment there, which, no harm no foul. I'll go somewhere else where Austin can be the best version of myself out there."
On a two-year deal, Ekeler is going to split snaps with running back Brian Robinson Jr. He had a down season in 2023 -- but he's looking to return to form, similar to his 2022 season, with a new franchise capable of maximizing his talent.
